Martin Perales He is the member of the National Police who became a trend after appearing in a key episode of “At the bottom there is room.” In this series, he was in charge of leading the operation that managed to capture Claudia Llanos, known as the ‘Shark Look’. After revealing his face on screens, many recognized him for his work just a few days before, in which he gained relevance in the country’s news. Therefore, if you are curious to know a little more about him, in this note we tell you more.

How was the scene of Martín Perales in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Claudia Plains, the villain of the series “Al fondo hay sitio” was intervened by SUAT personnel of the PNP, as could be seen in the episode broadcast last Friday, July 14. The viewers of the successful national production were able to witness an impressive deployment of the forces of order until they found it.

At the time of being captured, one of the agents uncovered his face and expressed an impressive phrase: “From the National Police of Peru, no one escapes.” This line was interpreted by Martín Perales Capurro, who in real life belongs to said institution.

Who is Martín Perales, the policeman who acted in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Martin Perales Capurro He is 35 years old and is currently a lieutenant of the Peruvian National Police at the Sol de Oro police station, but for those who do not remember him, he was present in the operation that frustrated the kidnapping of a businesswoman in the Los Olivos district. In the same way, he was part of the operation in which one of the criminals required by justice was captured: the nickname ‘Damn Cris’.

In one of his first appearances in front of cameras, he wore clothing from the rescue division of the PNP. Also, he was decorated by President Dina Boluarte herself. “If I die today and I am born again tomorrow, I would be a police officer again,” he said upon receiving recognition without imagining that, weeks later, he would debut as an actor in the series “At the bottom there is room.”

