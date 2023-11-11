Cruz Azul had a terrible campaign in the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The Celeste Machine was left out of any possibility of fighting to enter the play-in.
According to several journalistic reports, the cement board added Iván Alonso to its project as sports director, replacing Óscar Pérez.
The new manager of the Machine would have already made a decision: Joaquín Moreno will not continue leading Cruz Azul for the following season and the position of technical director will be occupied by Martín Anselmi.
Martín Anselmi is a 38-year-old Argentine journalist and coach. In 2015, Anselmi began his career on the bench as a youth coach at Excursionistas and the Children’s Activities Commission.
In 2016, he became technical assistant for Club Atlético Independiente, after being invited by Gabriel Milito. A year later, he became Atlanta’s second coach and in 2018 he became the first coach of Universidad Católica B.
By 2019, he became second coach of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle.
For 2021, Anselmi had an opportunity to participate in Brazilian soccer as an assistant for Inter Porto Alegre.
In January 2022, Anselmi received a new opportunity to be head coach and took charge of La Calera, in Chile’s first division.
Since May 2022, Anselmi has taken charge of Independiente del Valle. During this journey the team won the Copa Ecuador, Supercopa de Ecuador and won both the Copa Sudamericana and the Recopa Sudamericana.
Although some media assume the arrival of Anselmi to Cruz Azul, in Argentina they mention that the strategist is the first option to take the reins of Racing de Avellaneda.
