One more year the Three Kings Parade arrives and Marta Solano, together with Jacob Petrus, will wear her sweet and natural smile to all homes in Spain through the broadcast of RTVE’s La 1. This 45-year-old journalist declares lover of the children’s universe and Japanese culturein addition to being one of the most affable and discreet faces on television.

Like every year around this time, RTVE will broadcast this notable event that takes place along the route that the Paseo de la Castellana promises with a deployment of more than 25 cameras. And at the front will be the journalist Marta Solano. Graduated in journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid, she debuted on television in the sports programs of Localia TV before moving to TVE, where she develops a long professional career since 2005.

Her first steps were as an editor for Telediario in the National section, although it didn’t take her long to move on to sports, one of her hobbies. Until 2013 he was in charge of the sports information in all editions of the News. In addition, between 2011 and 2013 she was the co-host of the popular and long-running program ‘Stadium Study‘, which was simultaneous with ‘Desafío Champions’, the special program about the Champions League.

Contact with people

When she had had enough of sports, she went on to present the current affairs program 'España Directo', from 2013 until the summer of 2014, when she returned to sports again as a replacement for the legendary Maria Escario in the news space Telediario del Fin de Semana.









«I have always liked to communicate and contact with people, living current affairs on the front line and being able to tell about it is a privilege. I think it is the profession that suits me the most, that has the most to do with me,” he said in an interview for the RTVE website.

Since January 13, 2018, it has presented the Weekend News on Channel 24 Hoursalthough in this time he has diversified his work not only in what has to do with his strict professional performance, but also in parallel projects.

Two books published and Japan

Without a doubt, one of the most interesting has to do with his foray into the world of literature, since he has already published two published novels: ‘journey of the samurai‘ (2020) and ‘The messenger of the stars (2022). In his first work he already demonstrated his passion for Japanese and Asian culture.

«I traveled in 2018, when my son was nine years old. It was a surprise gift. We stayed for three weeks in August, in the middle of the heat wave, and we toured the main island starting in Osaka and ending in Tokyo. We visited Kyoto, the Japanese Alps, Hiroshima and many of the most incredible landscapes and experiences in Japan. Our entire journey is narrated in ‘The Journey of the Samurai’, a book that reflects the contrast between two very different cultures, Spanish and Japanese», he explained to the Japan Tourism website.

About his experience, he elaborated: «We loved the Golden Pavilion of Kyoto, the Japanese Alps, with towns where it seems that time has stopped and living 100% Japanese experiences such as bathing in the onsen (Japanese thermal baths), try Kobe beef or see a real geisha perform.

And if you hadn’t been a journalist, what would you have done? “Ugh, probably a history teacher or tourist guide. I love art and everything that has to do with our past», he summarized in the interview for the RTVE website. Oh, and a curiosity: what you see is what it is; An allergy prevents her from wearing makeup.