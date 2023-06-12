Portrait of the knight’s last companion who was by his side until the end.

She was at his bedside until the last moment with his children. Martha Fascina is the last mate of Silvio Berlusconi and he has never abandoned it even in these last difficult periods. It was she who accompanied him a few days ago as well as she was the one who stood beside her during her last hospitalization.

The love story with the knight became public knowledge in 2020 and they have never left each other since. Very reserved, Marta has never been in the way of the knight’s professional life but she has certainly been a great advisor. You have always respected the relationship between your partner and your children without ever intruding.

Source: web

Very little is known about his past private life. It is known that she was born in Melino of Porto Salvo, in Calabria, on January 9, 1990, he is 33 years old. She graduated from Portici and her political life began in 2018 when she is a candidate in Forza Italia in place of Nunzia DeGirolamo. The first meeting with Berlusconi took place in 2013 when she attended the Faculty of Letters and Philosophy at La Sapienza and wrote him letters of admiration.

Marta later moved to Milan where she started working for Milan when the rider was still president. Slowly you began to join the ranks closest to Berlusconi and when the relationship between the knight and Frances Pascalelove blossomed between the two.

Since the story became public, Marta has never expressed herself in the first person about the events of her partner, always respectful of the roles. Despite – it is said – the concern of Silvio’s children for a marriage that could have changed the agreements reached after the divorce from Verónica LarioSilvio had promised that he would marry her and so it was even if not officially.

The ceremony took place on 19 March last year in the villa in Lesmo, in Brianza, in the presence of many illustrious personalities.