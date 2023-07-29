Jack Markell, new American ambassador in Rome

Jack Markell is the new US ambassador to Rome. The US Senate confirmed it overnight by acclamation, putting an end to a ‘vacatio’ of the Via Veneto office that had lasted since January 2021, when his predecessor, Lewis Eisenberg, had left Italy following the changing of the guard at the White House.

Markell, two terms as Governor in Joe Biden’s state

Sixty-three years in November, with two terms as governor of Delawarethe state that Joe Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years before becoming vice president with Barack Obama, Markell – who could arrive in Rome at the end of August – was nominated by the president on May 12 last year.

He had been the United States Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris for a little over a yearafter having worked for a few months as coordinator of the White House for the Allies Refuge operation, with which the US government brought some Afghan civilians at risk into the country, in particular interpreters and employees of US embassies, after the military withdrawal from ‘Afghanistan in August two years ago.

With the appointment of Markell, a great bicycle lover, passionate about poetry and music production, Biden thus gave political guidance to all embassies in the G7 countries two and a half years after taking the oath on the Capitol steps.

Jack Markell “is an extraordinarily talented, brilliant, thoughtful person: he has always made our state proud and will continue to do so for our state and our country”. Thus the senator of Delaware, Tom Carper, described with Axios the former governor of Delaware, at the helm of the state for two terms, between 2009 and 2017.

