It's not an easy task to negotiate peace between princes, but if anyone can do it, it's Mark Dyer. So They consider it the British newspaper The Telegraph or the tabloid DailyMail. The first describes the person who was Charles III's escort and tutor to Princes William (41 years old) and Henry (39) during his childhood and adolescence as “fierce, but fair.” Dyer, 56, not only protected and cared for them after the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, but also earned her trust. So much so that he earned the nickname “second father” of the young princes. Now, he is classified as “the only one who could settle the dispute between Enrique and Guillermo.”

All eyes have been on the British monarchy since last Monday, February 5, it was learned that King Charles III suffers from cancer. The next day, those eyes were focused on Enrique, who immediately flew from Los Angeles to London to see his father. The visit was short, they were able to see each other for about 30 minutes at Clarence House, which was his first meeting in 17 months, and the next day he was back in the United States again. Who the Duke of Sussex did not see was his busy brother, Prince William, who has taken center stage in the royal family's public activities now that his father is out of the spotlight. The two brothers are deeply estranged, especially since Enrique's incendiary memories came to light, Spare (In the shadow)where he harshly attacks the future king, and the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan. But hopes of a reconciliation are not lost as long as the discreet Dyer continues to pull his strings or, at least, that is what the British press thinks.

The former Welsh Guards officer, who was previously the king's equerry in the 1990s, knows first-hand what may be going through Charles III's head because he himself has battled stomach cancer over the past two years. . “Pleasant and clever,” as he describes him. The Telegraphin 2009, now retired from royal service, he established and successfully ran a chain of pubs and eight years later he sold them for more than 10 million pounds (11.7 million euros). Prince Harry was an usher at his wedding in 2010, and the Duke returned this show of trust when he invited him to his wedding with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018. Favors crossed again when Dyer named Enrique godfather. his son Jasper, and then Enrique did the same by naming Dyer godfather to Archie, born in 2019.

Prince William (hand on cheek) and Prince Harry visit Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk for the launch of the 16th Air Assault Brigade, accompanied by Mark Dyer, in 1999. Tim Graham (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The close relationship between Dyer and the princes goes back a long way. He was in charge of visiting William during his stay at Eton boarding school, which Henry later attended, and helped the latter foster his love affairs by protecting him from the evils. paparazzi, according to the British media. He later accompanied her on her trip to Australia, Argentina and Lesotho during her gap year, prompting royal biographer Penny Junor to describe him as one of the “few people who can reason with her.” “Mark Dyer's help had been immeasurable; “He had done a magnificent job supporting and guiding both princes through their adolescence and showing them something of the world,” she wrote in her book Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son (Prince Henry: brother, soldier, son), which he published in 2014 to commemorate the Duke of Sussex's 30th birthday. “The press thought he was a bad influence, but he did a good job for them. “He had great integrity, and was around when they needed advice that didn't come from his father,” he also wrote.

Enrique himself is full of praise for Dyer, whom he refers to as Marko, in his biographical book In the shadow. “Everyone appreciated Marko. Of all the staff around my father, by consensus, Marko was the best. The toughest, the strongest, the most handsome. He was a long-time member of the Welsh Guards. Raconteur. Model of masculinity from head to toe,” the prince describes him. He also remembers a moment in which Charles III commissioned Dyer to interrogate Henry to “discover the truth” about whether he had consumed drugs, giving him the responsibility of addressing such sensitive topics with his children. When Enrique confessed that he did smoke cannabis, the current monarch forced him to spend a day in a residential center for drug users in south London. His companion, once again, was Marko.

Mark Dyer and Prince Harry at the Sentebale concert at Kensington Palace on June 28, 2016 in London. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

After Enrique and Meghan left for California in 2020, after resigning from their royal duties, it seems that friends, courtiers and family have necessarily had to choose sides. They discreetly aligned themselves with Team Sussex or Team Wales, he notes. The Telegraph, and those who choose the group of those on the run, he says, the heir to the throne condemns them to ostracism. Dyer, on the other hand, a friend of both princes for decades, but with a clear predilection for his little brother, seems to have avoided the rejection of the Prince of Wales. The British press maintains that, while there may not be direct communication between brothers, Dyer is understood to be a conduit of sorts for Harry to maintain contact with his former life in the United Kingdom.

“Friend, father, survivor and confidant, only he can give Enrique the perspective (the wake-up call) that he will need in the coming weeks and months as his father's cancer treatment continues,” considers the British media. Many trust that the illness of a father, added to the meritorious mediation skills of Mark Dyer, are the great opportunity for a reconciliation between brothers that, at the moment, is not in the offing.