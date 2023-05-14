Who is Marina Cicogna, the film producer awarded at the David di Donatello 2023 and guest at Domenica In: years, age, career, husband, wife, girlfriend, children, actress, partner, private life

Marina Cicogna is a well-known actress and film producer, who was awarded the David di Donatello 2023 for her extraordinary career. This is why you are a guest this afternoon on Domenica In. A woman of great class, she made room for herself in a world like that of cinema which at the time was only for men. She didn’t give up and became the first film producer in Italy.

Born in 1934, his grandfather was Count Giuseppe Volpi di Misurata, the founder of the Venice Film Festival in 1932, while his other grandfather, the paternal one, Cesare Cicogna, won the Oscar with the film Bicycle Thieves; in short, Marina Cicogna has been breathing cinema since the cradle. She was also one of the first women to openly declare herself bisexual, so much so that she flirted with internationally renowned actors such as Alain Delon, but her longest relationship was with a woman, Florinda Bolkan, a very popular actress that she discovered and with whom she had a twenty-year relationship.

Guest at Today is another day, Marina Cicogna said: “Florinda was very Brazilian, free, volatile. She came and went and then again and again. One day she never came back ”. Thirty years ago, however, Benedetta Gardona arrived in her life, her current partner – twenty years younger than her – who later became her daughter. Marina Cicogna, against her marriage, did it to protect her and to protect herself from her: “Benedetta is much younger than me, but she has wisdom and tranquility. She has a much more difficult character than Florinda, but she is very stable – she explained, interviewed by Serena Bortone – Brazilians think that everything is possible, that they can do whatever they want and everything is taken very lightly. Benedetta doesn’t take life lightly. Since at that time I had problems with people from my family, I adopted her. She has been in my life for thirty years now ”. And it is she who wants by her side until the end: “she is present and I hope she will be for the rest of her life. The important thing, when one is not in very good health and begins to age, is not to be alone”.

From the beginning of her career Marina Cicogna collaborated with world-renowned actors and directors such as Alberto Sordi, Sergio Leone and Pierpaolo Pasolini and in 1971 she won the Oscar for best foreign film with Investigation of a citizen above all suspicion ”, by Elio Petri. This year the great recognition of the David di Donatello 2023 for her career: “It’s very strange, when one least expects it, beautiful and special things happen. During this time when I’m quite ill, I wrote an autobiography which we presented the other day. It has been a year of work and now I suddenly receive this award which makes me very proud and which belongs above all to my past. Cinema was my past. The pleasure and fullness that one has when one sees something at the cinema is quite another thing. When we can, when we have a minute, let’s go to the movies,” she said in her speech.