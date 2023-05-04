Who is Maria, the daughter of Carmen Russo and Enzo Paolo Turchi: age, years, assisted reproduction

Who is Maria Turchi, the daughter of Enzo Paolo Turchi and Carmen Russo? As you will remember, a few years ago the news that the two dancers had had a daughter in adulthood through assisted fertilization caused a sensation. Maria was born on February 14, 2013. Despite the controversy of some, the showgirl Carmen Russo (born in 1959) and the dancer and choreographer Enzo Paolo Turchi (born in 1949) have carried on their dream of becoming parents. Now therefore, their daughter Maria is 10 years old.

“The umpteenth attempt to get pregnant had just failed – Carmen Russo said at the time – A month earlier the embryo had taken root in my womb and I thought I had made it, but after just two weeks the doctors had informed me that I had lost the child for a miscarriage”. In 2011 they went to Medjugorje to reach the place where the Madonna is said to have appeared. “This little girl is a gift from god. I’ve always wanted to be a mother, but I couldn’t have it naturally,” said Carmen Russo.

“I deserved it. Sometimes if I have a minimum of tiredness or problems I look at her and I say you give me the strength to face everything ”, confessed the dancer and showgirl to Big Brother Vip 2021. “Becoming mothers when there is a situation of love, a right relationship and a life that can allow you to follow your daughter because the thing that Enzo Paolo and I do, who is a fantastic man, is to be very present”, Carmen specified. “We wanted her so much, we missed her in our lives,” added the dancer.

Maria, the daughter of Enzo Paolo Turchi and Carmen Russo, despite her young age has numerous television appearances behind her. Carmen Russo shares many photos of her and her baby on her Instagram profile. A family therefore very united and full of love.