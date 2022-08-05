Maria Sole is the first female referee inserted in the Serie A and B championships, but she is only the tip of a much bigger iceberg because “a girl on a football field is not there by chance or by mistake”, she kept us in mind. specify the number one in The Hague, Alfredo Trentalange

Genoa – Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, 32, graduated in sociology, is the first woman to referee in Serie A and tonight she was designated to direct the Coppa Italia match between Sampdoria and Reggina.

“I think that if she has been designated to referee an important match, she has qualities and no one has certainly given her anything,” said Marco Giampaolo, Sampdoria coach on the eve. A female referee is unusual, but I don’t think he represents a commercial for the class. refereeing, rather a sort of appeal to equal opportunities. Being a woman I believe that there is a sort of sports education on the part of the players. “

The (former) black jackets change skin

It is said that time is a gentleman, but lately it seems to wink more at women “and finally!” exclaimed the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, during the presentation of the women’s refereeing movement at the Federcalcio, led by Ferrieri Caputi from Livorno.

Maria Sole is the first female referee included in the Serie A and B championshipsbut it is only the tip of a much larger iceberg because “a girl on a football field is not there by chance or by mistake”, the number one in The Hague, Alfredo Trentalange, wanted to point out.

The figures in pink, in fact, speak for themselves. “We have a staff of 6% of female admissions. A figure never reached, there is an 11% growth and 17 women come from double membership”, he continues Trentalange. And sifting through the international 11-a-side designations of last season, there are 24 referees (9 of which by Ferrieri Caputi), 43 as an assistant and 18 as a fourth official.

Furthermore, from 14 February 2021, for the first time in the history of The Hague, there is a female component in the national committee (Katia Senesi), while from May of that same year Silvia Moro is the secretary of the Italian Referees Association.

In short, “there are no more barriers of the type” you can’t because we don’t want her “explains Ferrieri Caputi who also stresses that there has been a greater openness to women in the world of arbitration” since the change at the top of the AIA took place ” .

More closeness, greater support and no gender distinction, just think of the imposition of the Assoarbitri in making men do the same athletic tests. The path to get to Serie A, however, it was certainly not easy.

“I find it hard to carry negative things with me. They hurt me on the spot, but they give me the push to do better – says Ferrieri Caputi – In the regional categories there are those who do everything to not put you at ease. The big problem of young people. referees is right at the beginning, then in the professional categories everything is more attenuated “.

The North Star that dragged Maria Sole along her path, however, was her passion for football since she was a child. “I never played because my parents weren’t in favor, it was another era, but I lived this sport as an aggregation “.

The sacrifice and the hard work carried out have then paid off and when they ask him for the most beautiful image he carries with him, he has no doubts. “After directing the men’s Italian Cup, I was designated in Pistoia to be the fourth official, when I entered the field the club’s speaker announced me and there were children who applauded me and asked me to say hello.”

So the next step is to establish yourself in every field, including that of the Var. “Maria Marotta and I will have little experience, but we are also certified for this role”, she says confidently Maria Soleflanked by Katia Senesi, satisfied that when talking about errors and female referees, the emphasis is no longer on gender differences.

“The players have made us understand that they are only interested in having a good match director, regardless of gender”, explains Senesi. The goal now is to transform the female referee into the ordinary and not the extraordinary because Trentalange’s intention is “to give back to football that resource that has been hidden for too long”. And as Gravina says “the time of women has come“.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS