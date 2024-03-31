Who is Maria Maddalena Gnudi, Antonio Albanese's wife, children

Antonio Albanese, guest this afternoon on Domenica In together with Virginia Raffaele to promote his new film, is very reserved about his private life. We know very little about him, because he prefers to convey his art to the public through cinema. Born in Olginate on 10 October 1964, the actor and director had a first wife, Cristina, with whom he had a daughter, Beatrice.

After the divorce he began a relationship with Maria Maddalena Gnudi, born in Pesaro on 13 March 1979. It seems that they never married but live together. The two had a son together born in 2010, named Leonardo. Gnudi, Antonio Albanese's partner, is very reserved. We only know that she is the daughter of an accountant, she followed in her father's footsteps, obtaining a master's degree in national tax law. Antonio Albanese is her second husband, Gnudi in fact married very young to a financier, Emile Karrat, but the marriage was very short-lived.

“I think I'm a good father. Not only have I never asked my wife how to change diapers and I have faced difficult situations such as the baby's colic alone. I never complained, I wanted it. They are experiences that bind you deeply. I have always wanted a son, or rather a girl, since I was little,” said Albanese after becoming a father for the first time.