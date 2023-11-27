Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría will join the cast of ‘Superman: Legacy’, James Gunn’s first project for DC Comics. The artist spread the news through her official Instagram account: “Now you know why I’ve been working out like crazy. James Gunn made me a superhero.”

In the film, De Faría will play Angela Spica, ‘The engineer’, a villain whose powers come from the nanotechnology incorporated into her body. Learn about the professional career of the 31-year-old here.

This is how the actress confirmed her participation in the DC Comics film. Photo: thefaria/ Instagram

Who is María Gabriela de Faría?

María Gabriela de Faría is 31 years old and began her career working in advertising campaigns, film and theater, but it was in 2002 that at just 10 years old she obtained the role of Marifé in the Venezuelan soap opera ‘intimate rags‘. That was just the beginning.

Six years later he achieved international reach with the novel ‘Isa TKM’, written by Venezuelan Mariela Romero, in which she played the main character Isabella Pasquali. The program, which was co-produced and broadcast by Nickelodeon Latin America, was only considered for 75 episodes, but no one expected an overwhelming acceptance: it was the most watched series in all of Latin America and, naturally, in 2009 the second and final season premiered.Isa TK+‘.

What other roles did María Gabriela play?

After the ‘Isa Forever’ musical tour, in which she performed the songs from ‘Isa TKM’ and ‘Isa TK+’, Faría was part of the main cast of the television series ‘Grachi’ (2011) for the second and third seasons.

Then, in 2014, she was chosen to star in the Venezuelan telenovela ‘The virgin of the street‘, a new version of the novel ‘Juana, the virgin’.

María Gabriela de Faría: who is her husband?

She had a relationship with Reinaldo Zavarce, her partner in ‘Isa TKM’, but then they broke up. In January 2020 she married actor Christian McGaffney, who was her co-star in ‘The Virgin of the Street’.

