María Miquilarena became the only Venezuelan who managed to qualify among the 25 participants of the current season of 'The Voice', broadcast by the international network NBC. The young Latina dazzled everyone present and immediately became one of the favorites of the current season of the famous reality show in the United States.

Who is María Fernanda Miquilarena?

María Fernanda Miquilarena León or 'Mafe', 23 years old, was born in Lara and as a child was part of the Venezuelan Orchestra System. According to her father Rafael Miquilarena, when she was barely 9 years old, she was part of the direction of the orchestra and, on her debut, she had the misfortune that the power in the place went out, a fact that did not stop her, as she continued with her presentation. . That mettle she showed when she was just a child was seen in her presentation, on a stage as complex as that of 'The Voice'.

What song did María Fernanda Miquilarena sing?

The Venezuelan performed 'Bésame mucho', a song composed in 1932 by Consuelito Velázquez and presented for the first time in 1940. In addition, this song was performed by multiple artists such as Luis Miguel, Il Divo, Soda Stereo, Thalia, Michael Bublé, Isabel Pantoja and even The Beatles.

Who are the judges of 'The Voice'?

This season, the coaches are John Legend, American singer, composer, pianist and actor, winner of eleven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Oscar; Chance The Rapper, American rapper, singer, songwriter and producer from the West Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois; Reba McEntire, American singer and actress considered one of the greatest exponents of country music; and Dan+Shay, an American country music duo composed of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, who have signed with Warner Bros., Nashville Records and released two albums.

Ultimately, Mafe chose to join Oscar winner John Legend's team.

