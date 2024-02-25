Who is Maria De Filippi's new partner

A strange phenomenon is occurring in the last few hours on search engines. More and more users are asking: “Who is Maria De Filippi's new partner?”.



One question though finds no answer because as far as we know today, the Mediaset presenter, after the death of Maurizio Costanzoyesterday was the anniversary, she is focused only on family and work.

Meanwhile, Maria can celebrate the victory in the match of the listen to TV: yesterday 24 February, in fact, “C'è Posta Per Te” confirmed itself as the undisputed leader of Saturday evening.

Maria De Filippi's program, broadcast yesterday on Canale 5, obtained an average of 4,659,000 viewers and a 31% share.