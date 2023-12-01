Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini, the couple… who scored at San Siro

Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini? There goal pair of this week. The strongest tennis player in Italy (and soon perhaps also in the world… the challenge to Nole Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz for 2024 is already launched between Slams and first place in the ATP ranking in the sights) and the model were the special guest stars on the night of Champions League who saw the Milan (Janik’s favorite team) fall under the blows of Borussia Dortmund (nightmare match for Giroud, Calabria, Maignan… here are the Rossoneri report cards)

As is known, Sinner is someone who prefers to talk on the field and is always very reserved about his private life: also for this reason even the gossip ‘experts’ were caught off guard on Tuesday evening. In fact, many were convinced that the winner of the Davis Cup (leading Ital-tennis, together with Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti) and Maria Braccini were ex. Instead they went back to being a couple, more beautiful and sweet than ever under the spotlights of the Meazza.

Who is Maria Braccini, girlfriend of Jannik Sinner who the gossip said was her ex

Who is Maria Braccini? It is known about Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend that she is a model and influencer (with almost 170,000 followers on the Instagram profile and a strong growing trend despite the private account). She is the same age as the 22-year-old Italian tennis player and was born in India in New Delhi, but she is Italian by nationality. A couple of weeks ago she also went to ATP Finals in Turin (where Sinner won the final lost against Novak Djokovic, who however he had beaten in the round robin) but was not in Jannik’s box. That sighting had made people think, or at least doubt, that the two might have gotten back together.



Then in the last few hours, Maria Braccini (after the public release of Milan-Borussia Dortmund) on his social profile he published some photos that tell the week of the ATP finals in Turinthe tennis tournament that brings together the 8 best tennis players in the world: with an orange coat (color used by all Sinner fans) overlooking the Mole Antoneliana of his hotel and a selfie in the changing rooms of the PalaAlpitour.

Two years ago, Jannik Sinner spoke about his relationship with Maria Braccini on Radio Sud Tirol: “She’s a very quiet girl. She doesn’t put any pressure on me. She knows what an athlete needs and that sport is my top priority.”

