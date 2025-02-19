Masterchef is one of thes talent show More popular on television and without a doubt the gastronomy program that is most spectators capable of gathering around television.

Either in its junior version, in its anonymous version or in the celebrity, this program led by chefs Jordi Cruz, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Pepe Rodríguezin addition to entertaining, it makes us learn a lot of recipes and kitchen tricks.

Every time RTVE issues a new edition of Masterchef Celebrity we see how some of the most popular faces in the country leave their comfort zone to put on the apron and show off between stoves. AND Many are a real surprise.

One of those cases is Saúl Craviottothe Olympic canoeist who before entering the program had not fried a hole and ended up conquering the Masterchef Celebrity 2 final.

The Palist, who is Repearing documentary in Movistar +in the review of his life he speaks to the camera of his passage through him talent show culinary, which he says was a fame springboard, and counts What was your secret to become the best of its edition in just a few weeks. And the secret has a name and surname.

Marcos Morán, Craviotto’s gastronomic mentor

As explained in the documentary, the canoeist is an extremely perfectionist person, so before starting the program he was preparing with Marcos Morán, the chef of Gerardo house who managed to make a true professional chef.

Located in Prendes, in Asturias, Casa Gerardo is one of the reference reference. With a Michelin star and three soles in the Repsol guide, this family restaurant that opened its doors in 1882 goes for the fifth generation with Marcos Morán.

This chef, formed in the best nationals (El Bulli, Celler de Can Roca, Quique Dacosta among others), has combined the teachings of the great temples of national gastronomy with the teachings of his father and grandmother in the mother house.

“Marcos takes a twist to the gastronomic offer of the house making it a reference of the Spanish contemporary cuisine even maintaining respect for tradition,” they say from this restaurant.

Regard He repeated at home again and again that I learned until excellence reached. And said and done.

