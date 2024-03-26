From love for animals to social success: who is Marco Petrini, the “DoctorPet” web star who passed away due to an incurable disease

Veterinarian Marco Petrini, who became a star on the web with the name DoctorPet, has tragically passed away at the age of just 37. Originally from Tivoli, he had been working in a veterinary clinic in Guidonia since 2018 and specialized in exotic animals. Doctor Petrini died due to an incurable disease, and thanks to his kindness and his smile he won over the people of the web with his animals: over 70 thousand followers on Instagram and 126 thousand on TikTok.

Petrini died at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome last Saturday and the news spread thanks to a message published on social media by his clinic. “We are all destroyed” Gianluca Marchetti, director of the clinic, wrote on social media. “You have always been the exception to the rule, the heart beyond the obstacle, the lyricist of the evening. I would like everyone to know what human depth there was under the histrionic armor that you had finely constructed on yourself. You with your catchphrases, the stock phrases, the intuitions, the verses, the anathemas, the ridiculous expressions, the funny faces of a light-hearted star, the face of a big child and the voice of Alberto Sordithe sweet ways in a big man's body, the thirst for life, the desire to enter everyone's hearts”. Doctor Marchetti, in Roma Today, explained how no one, other than his family, really knew the state of health of Petrini, to the point that they were convinced he had gotten out of it.

Who is Marco Petrini, the “DoctorPet” famous on social media who didn't make it

Born in Tivoli, Marco Petrini yes he graduated from Teramo pursuing the dream he had had since childhood of working with animals. Having returned to Tivoli he trained in the Tozzi Veterinary practice and then moved, in 2018, to the Guidonia Veterinary Clinic, where he specialized in the care of exotic animals such as snakes, reptiles, birds. He continued to work even after the discovery of the disease, continuing to publish content on the web even though he had lost weight and sometimes appeared tired.

THE video that he posted on social media made him a star; videos in which he dealt with serious and lighter topics, with a unique style and always in the company of animals, reaching millions of views on TikTok. But DoctorPet has never abandoned its animals to pursue success as an influencer.