Who is Marco Patrignani: the guest artist at Today is another day

Marco Patrignani is an artist and an important face of Italian entertainment, even if little known to the general public. Son of Franco Patrignani, one of the most esteemed Italian sound engineers, Marco too linked his life to music. After obtaining his degree in San Diego, he began a rich career as a producer, working with great artists such as Massimo Di Cataldo, Daniele Groff and the famous British singer-songwriter Morrissey.

In 11997 he decided to buy the Ortophonic studio, founded by excellent composers such as Piero Piccioni, Armando Trovajoli, Luis Enríquez Bacalov and Ennio Morricone, in order to allow it to continue to exist. This studio, where Marco practically spent his childhood and youth, is now known as the Forum Music Village.

In a short time his studio has become a technological reference point in the music field. In addition to being a pole of excellence for recording, the Forum Music Village has opened up to other partnerships and collaborations, pledging to provide customers with the best products and services. In recent years, Marco Patrignani has given life to a series of highly significant projects. He founded the Italian Cinema Orchestra, which is dedicated to the performance of soundtracks with a symphony orchestra, the prestigious Forum Academy voice school, and The Listener events, which place the listener as a co-protagonist together with the artist which exhibits. Furthermore, Marco has organized a series of presentations, masterclasses and seminars in collaboration with various associations, starting with the prestigious Audio Engineering Society.