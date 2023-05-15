Who is Manuela Moreno, Adriano Galliani’s ex-girlfriend

Who is Manuela Moreno, Adriano Galliani’s ex-girlfriend? The sports manager himself spoke about her in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Recalling an anecdote from when he was in Ukraine to hire Shevchenko on behalf of Milan and was besieged by prostitutes who wanted to enter his hotel room, the current CEO of Monza said: “I spent the night on the phone with the woman from which I was in love with. She was Manuela Moreno, the TV journalist. She then she but she left me ”.

Statements to which Manuela Moreno herself subsequently replied: “A hundred years have passed, she still talks about me, he has had a thousand wives in the meantime, this thing makes me laugh. I dated him in 1999, we saw each other for less than a year”.

Biography

Born in Rome on 11 July 1966, Manuela Moreno after having started working in various local television stations, in 1992 she was hired on Tg1 where she edited various features, including Italy evening And Prima – The news first of all.

Ten years later she moved to Tg2 working first in the Culture and Entertainment editorial staff and then in the foreign editorial staff, of which she was deputy editor-in-chief.

As a reporter, she covered a number of news events including the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the 2015 Charlie Hebdo and Bataclan bombings in Paris.

In 2013 she became a correspondent from the United States, while, once back in Italy, she presented the 20.30 edition of Tg2, a position she abandoned in order to conduct TG2 Postthe in-depth program broadcast on Rai 2 immediately after the evening edition of the news.

Private life

Said of the relationship with Adriano Galliani, Manuela Moreno is very private as regards her private life. In an interview given to Affaritaliani in 2021, however, the journalist had revealed: “I have a partner who, however, does not live in Rome and therefore we can only see each other on weekends. We try to recover during the holidays”.

The reporter has a Instagram profile followed by over 70 thousand followers. In 2016 you participated in the first edition of the reality show hosted by Milly Carlucci Nights on ice paired with Fabrizio Pedrazzini.