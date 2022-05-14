Google paid tribute to Brazilian musician and pianist Manfredo Fest this Friday (13). He was chosen to appear in the so-called doodle, the illustration that usually appears on the search platform’s home screen.

Born in Porto Alegre in 1936, Fest is considered one of the founders of bossa nova. The most curious thing is that he was born completely blind and learned to read Braille.

The son of German immigrants, he began to be interested in music at an early age, at the age of 5, largely inspired by his father, who was a pianist and university professor in Porto Alegre.

Although he had a classical musical training, he also began early to be interested in other rhythms, starting to play bossa nova when he was still a university student in São Paulo, playing, in addition to piano, keyboard and saxophone. In 1961, he graduated in piano from the University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

His first LP, “Bossa Nova, Nova Bossa”, was recorded in 1963. In addition to this, he would release another 18 albums during his career, such as “Jungle Cat”, which launched his career in the USA, where he played with groups such as Béla Fleck and the Flecktones.

In a note, Google highlighted that he experimented a lot, combining Brazilian and North American styles, highlighting the album “Brazilian Dorian Dream”, celebrated as a “pearl of jazz funk” and which is still played today by jazz musicians around the world. .

Fest married fellow songwriter Lili Fest and they had a son: Phill Fest. He died at the age of 63 of liver failure in Tampa, United States, in 1999, after recording his last album, “Just Jobim“.