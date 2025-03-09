03/09/2025



It has been consolidated as one of the most important urban artists of Spanish music now is the tangled diva of the national rap. María Rodríguez Garrido (Jerez de la Frontera, 1979) better known as the bad feels this Sunday with Jordi Évole In a deep talk without limits in which he travels his artistic career when 25 years of the release of his revolutionary first album.

«My aunt Sario put it because I said it was very bad in my adolescence. Very brave. So, one day I decided that this would be my war name. It was not really so bad, only that I am sincere and I think we have to continue being, ”he explained in his day in an interview.

Economic problems, toxic relationships and drug addiction

The Andalusian rapper and composer pronounced on its origins, its difficult childhood and its rebel character that has always accompanied it. “It seems that I have been the only one to live in a macho society, but we all live,” says the Jerez when he remembers with the presenter of Atresmedia every time that she has been the only woman in a poster of a festival. “Today continues to happen,” criticizes the artist, who points out that there are journalists who ask him questions that would not ask a man. “For example, if I have operated the tits,” says the artist, who has never had it easy to break through.

He had to deal with economic problems, toxic relationships and even drug addiction. 25 years have passed since ‘Iberian luxury’ appeared, the album with which he broke into the music scene breaking barriers in a business and a genre dominated by men. Since then, he has made history by becoming the first woman to win a Latin Grammy in the urban music category and in a reference in Spanish music.









His experience on Onlyfans

The artist remembers how her mother hid her pregnancy because she was only 17 years old and her father abandoned them. Daughter of a teenage mother, the 46 -year -old artist, life was sought from a young age to be able to devote himself to her passion: music. She was a professor of Aerobic, waitress and cleaning operator. At 19 he moved to Madrid and threw Jierro, his first maxmingle.

All the accumulated anger in her childhood and adolescence overturned her in her music, especially on her first album. The bad one, a nickname that has become his alter ego to succeed in music, regrets not having to choose his partners – currently relates to Franco Tenabla, the recent world lightweight champion of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a boxing modality without gloves – and is sincere about the most complicated moments of his life, including situations of abuse.

The singer maintained a relationship between 2005 and 2010 with the Cuban rapper Reynor Hernández, from which they claim that the first two children of the singer were born: Ckarell and Abraham, now already teenagers. The name is not known from her third daughter, but the singer has explained that she had it in the period in which the artist moved to the United States and left the music aside.

The artist denounces during the talk the aesthetic pressure suffered by women in the music industry and how generalized anorexia and bulimia in their sector. He also talks about his brief passage through Onlyfans, a famous adult content platform, whose experience advise. “I had no idea what it was,” explains the singer, who confesses that “it is a very murky world.” “In the background it is a form of prostitution,” says the claiming artist, who reflects: “Any person who for the money has the right to have some of you, then believe that they are your owners.”

In her memories ‘How to be bad’, the artist tells that when she began to emerge in music it was a bittersweet feeling because this work was at the expense of being far from her family and friends of a lifetime. «I had always been surrounded by my family, and suddenly being alone, drugs, it felt fatal … it gave me a psychotic outbreak, I saw myself alone, alone. I have never had a godfather, a figure to protect me inside the music. And it’s not easy to be alone, but being a woman, ”he confessed.