Who is Maggie Maurer, the model who breastfeeds backstage. The photo went viral online in just a few hours

Fashion is increasingly inclusive. Thus, after having opened the doors to all kinds of canons of physicality, from fashion showsParisian Haute Couture 2023comes the image taken backstage at the fashion show Schiaparelliwhich portrays the supermodel Mara Maurer breastfeeding her daughter.

The photo of Mara Maurer while nursing the baby Nora-Jonesborn on July 31, 2022, from her relationship with Casablanca manager Hicham Ghazaoui, it went viral online within hours.





Who is Maggie Maurer, the breastfeeding model in the Schiaparelli backstage and why the photo went viral

In the 2016 remember that the model Mara Martin she had had her picture taken, breastfeeding on the Sports Illustrated runway. The models, apparently, today they manage to perfectly combine their profession with motherhood. So it doesn’t surprise us to see Maggie Maurer post on social networks a photograph in which you are breastfeeding your little daughter, while waiting to parade for the prestigious brand Schiaparelli.

Here you are Maggie Maurer covered in golden makeupportrayed in a moment of great tenderness with her daughter Nora-Jones made by star makeup artist Path McGrath. Covered only on the shoulders by a towel and a transparent protective sheet. Maggie Maurer in a few hours has become the protagonist of a viral shot, within a fashion show that she has already made a lot of talk about. The photo, whose social caption simply shows thehashtag mommy, has collected over 17 thousand likes and hundreds of appreciative comments.

The modeling profession imposes travel around the world and very heavy schedules, but the American one Maggie Maurer she lived motherhood without problems and reconciled it with fashion shows, as evidenced by the numerous photos taken for campaigns and famous brands.

Who is and what does Maggie Maurer, the model photographed backstage at the Schiaparelli fashion show while breastfeeding her daughter

Maggie Maurer was born in the USA, class as well as being the muse of Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry, she was also classy for Calvin Klein. About one meter eighty tall, 81-62-89 her measurements (according to the official file), blonde and green eyes, Maurer works with the most prestigious international fashion agencies.

The debut in 2013 at the age of 23 climbing on illustrious catwalks, starting from that of Calvin Klein. And to follow other brands such as Missoni, Damir Doma, Manish Arora and Maison Martin Margiela. There is no shortage of glossy covers or services on publications of the caliber of Dansk and Husk Magazine, or iD Magazine and W Magazine. In 2014 she is also part of the campaign for the collections of the legendary Vivienne Westwood.

Subscribe to the newsletter

