Luka Romero goal: Lazio-Monza in the sign of little Messi

Luka Romero has bewitched the whole world Lazio. The 17-year-old Argentine striker (he also has a Mexican and Spanish passport) scored the winning goal against Monza (1-0) who blew up the Olimpico and projected the team of Sarri in second place in the standings (equal to Milan and behind 8 points from Napoli on the run). An immense joy that of Romero, who cancels the disappointment for that double yellow card remedied in a minute a few days ago in Rotterdam against the Feyenoord in the Europa League on the evening of the bianconceleste defeat (which marked the “relegation” to the Conference League where he will play with Cluj).

Luka Romero (Lapresse)



Who is Luka Romero, the little Messi of Lazio who beat Dybala

Luka Romero is the son of the former Argentine footballer Diego Romero: was born in Mexico in Victoria de Durango in the period when his father played for the local team. He is nicknamed the “little Messi“and was bought by Majorca in the summer of 2021 (after he made his debut at 15 years and 219 days in the La Liga against Real Madrid): 9 appearances last year between the league and the Italian Cup, 5 this season between Serie A and Europa League. The young Argentine striker is forging ahead and already has two firsts: he is the youngest rookie in Serie A with the jersey of Lazio (in the home match won 6-1 against Spezia at the end of August 2021) and against Monza, Romero became the first player born in 2004 to score in our league. Luka Romero at 17 years and 357 days is then the second youngest scorer in the history of Lazio in Serie A, after Alessandro Capponi (17, 129) but it is the first considering only the postwar period, thus overcoming the primacy of Marco Di Vaio (18 years, 4 months and 5 days). And again: little Messi is the youngest Argentine to score a goal in Serie A: beaten Dybala (first goal on 11/11/2012 in Palermo-Sampdoria, he was 18 years, 11 months and 27 days). “I’m happy for him, it’s like I scored. Luka is a bit shy, but when he enters the pitch it’s something else. He’s ambitious and he wants to do. He has a mentality, I wasn’t like him. age. He has an important future here, “his teammate Pedro said of him.

Luka Romero, Lazio in pressing for the renewal

The contract of Luka Romero expires in June 2023: it earns about 400 thousand euros, expected and Lazio is negotiating with theRamadani agent to extend the agreement with little Messi who arrived in 2021 on a free transfer from Mallorca.

Romero, Sarri: “The less we talk about it, the better it is for him”

“Romero he went on the field even at 16, last year he played. I don’t like to talk about it, he is growing and improving. The less we talk about it, the better it is for him at this moment in his career. He doesn’t have to feel like a great player, but he has his head, I hope the path taken is the right one “, the words of the coach of the Lazio, Maurizio Sarri after the victory with Monza.

