“Do you know who Luis Felipe Jaspe is?” Juan Carlos Lecompte asks the question insistently as he walks and greets with Caribbean self-confidence through the streets of the historic center of Cartagena de Indias, inside and outside its famous walls, a world heritage site. The scene is repeated equally if his interlocutor on duty is a tour guide, the doorman of a heritage building or a lottery seller. As the answer is usually negative, he immediately claims the notorious mark left by the work of his great-great-grandfather, creator of several of the city's greatest symbols, such as the iconic Clock Tower (from 1888) or the Heredia Theater (1911). , which is preparing to host a new edition of the Hay Festival this January.

Juan Carlos Lecompte, in the Clock Tower. CELLO CAMACHO

Jaspe (1846-1918), an artist, architect, landscaper, painter and urban planner with very long mustaches, forgotten by ordinary citizens, is to Cartagena what Antoni Gaudí is to Barcelona, ​​defends Lecompte without complexes, who promotes a series of initiatives to recover its figure from the hand of the tourism corporation. Both were contemporaries, with a gap of a few years, and exponents of romanticism, he argues. He began to conceive the project five years ago, when he lived in Barcelona, ​​observing how while Gaudí was idolized there, “here in Cartagena no one knows who Jaspe is,” despite the fact that everyone identifies the great symbols that he built. “I want to promote Cartagena, because this is a Cartagena native who gave Cartagena the leap to modernity, which brought it out of the lethargy in which it was for much of the 19th century. I believe that he represents us, he can unite us as a society, give a sense of belonging to the people of Cartagena similar to the Catalans.”

The Heredia Theater, officially the Adolfo Mejía Theater, designed by Luis Felipe Jaspe. CELLO CAMACHO

Romanticism in Cartagena was characterized by its eclectic spirit, within a stylistic amalgam that mixed Renaissance, Gothic, Baroque, Neoclassical and Mudejar styles, explains Lecompte, an architect who dedicated himself to advertising and has spent recent years researching his ancestor. . It is an assembly architecture, he maintains. The La Cartagena de Jaspe project, already underway, contemplates creating a route that runs through its buildings, parks and sculptures, as well as training guides. Also other types of commemorations and exhibitions that include his pictorial work, a good part of which is in the National Museum of Bogotá.

Among the many milestones of that route that Lecompte traces with enthusiasm, is the Ermita del Cabrero, of neo-Gothic influence, in the first neighborhood that developed outside the walls. There are the remains of Rafael Núñez, who was president of Colombia four times, and his wife Soledad Román. Also the Manga cemetery, a neighborhood that Jaspe himself designed and where his mausoleum is located. Added to the attractions are the Clock Tower itself, the Camellón de los Mártires and the Centenario Park, as well as the Plaza de Bolívar or the Recoletos Convent of San Diego. His largest work, the Municipal Market, is no longer standing, as it gave way in 1978 to the Convention Center on Bahía de las Ánimas.

A man walks outside the Heredia Theater, in Cartagena. CELLO CAMACHO

Self-taught, obsessed with symmetry, octagonal shapes and arches, Jaspe had the skill to look for architectural solutions that responded to the historical moment in which he lived. Cartagena has a colonial past that weighs heavily, and is obvious. But his heritage is not exhausted in that period. It took almost the rest of the 19th century for the city to recover from the siege of Pablo Morillo, the climax of the Spanish reconquest of 1815, and the subsequent civil wars. For decades it was a place in decline, to the point that its population was reduced.

Jaspe's work is the representation of late Republican architecture in Cartagena. And that it was late demonstrates the crisis that the city experienced in the 19th century, points out historian Javier Ortiz. While Havana had developed a neoclassical, republican architecture, supremely impressive thanks to the sugar boom, Cartagena still lived with the colonial ruins of the viceregal era, he explains. “When a figure like Luis Felipe Jaspe appears and begins to do these works, there is a reflection of a certain recovery of the city,” he values.

Clock Tower, in Cartagena. CELLO CAMACHO

For the Heredia Theater – today called the Adolfo Mejía Theater –, which he built on the structure of an old colonial church that also housed a lighthouse, Jaspe traveled to Havana to be inspired by the Tacon Theater. He had previously studied at the school of fine arts in Martinique, then a French colony. “The interesting thing about all this is that to a city like Cartagena de Indias the references of architectural renewal, that is, of architectural modernity, come through the Caribbean, not through any other means. That shows, once again, the historical connection,” highlights Ortiz. “One cannot understand the political, social and economic transformations of Cartagena without reference to that Greater Caribbean Region,” he adds.

The importance of Jaspe has to do with the role it plays in an important moment in the history of the city, such as the economic recovery it experienced at the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th century after a long lethargy, agrees historian Orlando Deavila. , professor at the University of Cartagena. “People identify buildings or monuments as icons of the city, but they do not know or do not know the history behind that, nor who Luis Felipe Jaspe was,” he details. “These works are evidence of the spirit of the time, of that desire, of that pursuit of modernity, which also had an aesthetic and architectural spirit that Jaspe knew how to interpret quite well.” His mark is present even though his name, for now, does not resonate as strongly.

