Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, For many, the possible candidate for the presidency for Movimiento Ciudadano, is the son of the former candidate for the presidency of Mexico for the PRI, Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta.

Colosio Riojas He is a Mexican lawyer and politician, he is currently the municipal president of Monterrey and although he has not openly stated that he has aspirations for the presidential seat, in some polls he has positioned himself as a presidential figure in the next 2024 elections.

Profile of Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas

Mayor of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

37 years.

Married to María de la Luz García Luna since 2009.

Luis Donaldo and Maria Emilia.

Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas He was born on July 31, 1985, in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora; son of former PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta and Diana Laura Riojas Reyes. The older brother of Mariana Colosio Riojas. He was orphaned at the age of 8.

Luis Donaldo studied law at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Monterrey campus.

Since 2009 it is founding partner of the law firm Basave, Colosio, Sánchez Abogados, where he coordinates the area of ​​business management, project financing and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

studied a Master’s Degree in Business Law at the University of Monterrey, and received a Diploma in Financing and International Payment Methods from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 2016.

Before entering the politics, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas collaborated with different civil associations promoting social and regional development projects.

In early June 2016, he co-founded a virtual platform to offer legal advice accessible to the entrepreneurial community of Mexico, called komenkowhere he serves as Director of Finance and Disruption.

Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas He has also given lectures in various forums and published in national magazines and newspapers, and has been a visiting professor at the Law and Criminology School of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, as well as the Free Law School of Monterrey.

Political career

It was in 2018 that he began his career in politics, when he ran for deputy for the local District IV of Nuevo León for Citizen movementin which he was the winner with 33.41% of the votes.

In 2021, his popularity led him to the candidacy for mayor of Monterrey, being elected and taking office on October 1, 2021.

In January 2022, the name of Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas was surprised to be placed in third place in a poll of “candidates” in the 2024 presidential elections. According to the latest Enkoll poll, the mayor of Monterrey is in second place and would have a preference of 25% percent, while Ricardo Anaya would have only 20%.