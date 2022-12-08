The Royal Spanish Football Federation has issued an official statement this midday informing of the dismissal of Luis Enrique Martínez as national coach. The Asturian coach’s stage at the head of La Roja has come to an end after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar against Morocco.
Minutes after parting ways, the RFEF issued another statement informing that Luis Enrique’s replacement on the absolute bench would be the up-to-date U-21 coach, Luis de la Fuente. But who is Luis de la Fuente?
De La Fuente has been the U21 coach of Spain to this day, he has been in charge of it since 2018 and before that he was in charge of the U19 team for five years. Therefore, his career as a coach is the longest, and he is a great option to complete the generational change since he knows the great young talents of the country very well.
Luis’s style is similar to Luis Enrique’s, high pressure, quick combinations and positional play, all from 4-3-3, so the Federation has opted for a continuist candidate who continues with the same game idea. His teams have shown they are capable of playing football very well, and with the U21 he has managed to win Euro 2019 and the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Its prestige is not the greatest internationally, but in Spain it is highly valued. Even so, it would be necessary to see how he withstands the pressure of being a national coach and his ability to manage a completely professional and adult dressing room.
The official presentation of Luis de la Fuente is scheduled to be on Monday, December 12 at 12:30 p.m. in the Luis Aragonés room of the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, and his debut on the bench will be in March in Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Norway and Scotland.
#Luis #Fuente #Luis #Enriques #replacement #bench #Spanish #team
Leave a Reply