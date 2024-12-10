The man suspected of having shot Brian Thompson, the CEO of the world’s largest health insurer, three times in the back, is a 26-year-old young man educated in the elite of the US and who showed his resentment towards large corporations, such as UnitedHealthcare, led by his victim.

Police have identified him as Luigi Mangione26 years old. His name and the images recorded by security cameras in New York, where he perpetrated the crime, coincide with social media profiles of a young man who graduated in 2020. the University of Pennsylvaniaone of the centers of the Ivy League, the network that brings together the most prestigious universities in the US. There he continued his studies in Computer Science and Engineering, where he graduated ‘cum laude’.

Before, he studied at a private school in Baltimore, in the state of Maryland. The Gilman School is an all-boys school, where Mangione stood out as one of the best students of his year and where his parents paid tuition of around $40,000 a year.

Mangione’s privileged and elitist training did not prevent him embrace revolutionary and extremist ideas of all kinds. For example, a favorable opinion of the manifesto signed by Ted Kacynski, the terrorist known as ‘Unabomber’ and who spread panic in corporate and university America by sending letter bombs for almost three decades.









“It’s easy to quickly and thoughtlessly label this as a lunatic’s manifesto», Mangione wrote about Kacyznski’s essay, in which he criticized the deterioration of society due to technology. «But it is simply impossible to ignore the clairvoyance of his predictions about modern society.

Mangione also wrote positive opinions about the environmentalist story ‘The Lorax’by Dr. Seuss, and was in favor of conservative figures such as Tucker Carlson or Elon Musk and the use of drugs such as marijuana and some psychedelics. In 2019 he shared an article from ‘The Wall Street Journal’ that questioned the high percentage of US households that receive state subsidies.

The Police have revealed that Mangione has left writing your own manifestoa two and a half page document, where he explains his motivation for the murder. “We do not believe there is a specific threat to other people mentioned in the document,” explained New York Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny after Mangione’s arrest. “But it shows that he has resentment towards corporate America», he added.

The suspect stated in his manifesto who acted alone and did not have financial support from anyoneaccording to CNN. “I apologize for any pain or drama created,” the young man wrote. «But it had to be done. “These parasites were asking for it,” he added.

Mangione showed interest in the video game development business during his university days, has worked in the technology sector and, according to ‘The New York Post’, had developed a hatred for the medical community. related to the treatment received by a family member. He reportedly lost one of his grandmothers in 2013 and one of his grandfathers in 2017.

“He seemed like a very smart boy, who always did the right thing”a former classmate from his school has assured Fox News. «He always had a smile on his face. I never thought he was socially awkward. That’s why I’m very surprised,” he continued.