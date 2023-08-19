Lucy Letby, the most heinous child killer of the modern era was born on 4 January 1990 and grew up in Hereford, a town of 54,000 inhabitants on the left bank of the River Wye not far from the border with Wales., together with her parents , John and Susan, who have been watching their daughter’s trial from the public forum in disbelief since October. Hers was a quiet childhood, like many others, despite the fact that little Lucy did not shine in her studies. She did however attend a local school and sixth grade college, selecting subjects that she felt would help her achieve her goals and aspirations. “I’ve always wanted to work with children,” she told the judging panel, adding that she chose the specializations “that would best support that career.”

Letby, however, was the first person in her family to go to university: she studied nursing for three years at the University of Chester. During her studies, she completed numerous work placements. Most of her were based at the Countess of Chester Hospital, either in the pediatric ward or neonatal unit.

She then qualified as a Band 5 nurse in September 2011 and started working full-time in the hospital from January 2012 before graduating (in spring 2015) to NICU.

Letby told the court that her caseload since then has been “predominantly” devoted to caring for the sickest children in the unit. And she also revealed that she cared for hundreds of newborns during 2015 and 2016. She apparently cared for those babies with love. Too bad that in September 2016, she Letby was officially reached by a letter from the Royal College of Nursing announcing that she was under investigation for the death of children. She was later removed from clinical duties and assigned a role as a hospital clerk in the Office of Patient Safety and Risk. She worked on it for 6 years explaining to her parents, almost every day, that she hoped to return to work in contact with newborns “that she loved dearly”. But instead of returning to the ward one morning at dawn she was arrested and left her house in handcuffs listening to her ritual phrase: “You have the right to remain silent and get a lawyer”.

Letby – who had no previous convictions, reprimands or reprimands recorded against her – found herself sitting in the dock behind a glass screen as the prosecution labeled her “a calculating and devious opportunist who deceived colleagues to cover up the murders of some infants. Her defense team has consistently maintained that the deaths and collapses were due to “major failures of care” in the unit and that she was “the victim of a system that wanted to assign blame when it failed.”

Nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in UK, time of arrest



“I’ve had a pretty active social life,” she told the jury. «I regularly attended salsa lessons, went out with friends, went on vacation with friends. Gym”. She then she started crying The jury was shown pictures of her at her home where she was first arrested-they were shown to the jury. After leaving her home in Chester Letby lived in staff accommodation at Ash House before moving into the house she had bought in Westbourne Road, Chester in April 2016. A photo of a noticeboard in the kitchen was covered in pictures and letters and featured a poster, designed by her godson, which read: ‘Godmother No. 1, Award Winning Lucy Letby’. On her bed, she had Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore stuffed animals while a drawer in the living room contained various papers and medical notes for her two cats, named Tigger and Smudge.

Up until the end, she pleaded innocent

But now the truth has come out. Letby is the deadliest serial child killer in modern UK history: seven babies, killed by the woman in their care, in a hospital in north-east England. She killed them by injecting their tiny veins with insulin or milk. A series of monstrous, unprecedented crimes, on which justice has been done since yesterday: “Guilty”, replied the president of the jury to the judge’s question, regarding Lucy Letby, 33, a nurse specializing in the Countess’s obstetrics department of Chester Hospital.

“I’m not good enough for them”

The motivation of so much madness makes it all the more unacceptable. “She killed them to get the attention of the doctor she loved.” According to reports from the British tabloids, the nurse had developed a real obsession with a doctor who worked in the same hospital and allegedly killed some children to get her attention. When cops first arrested her in July 2018, they found messages scattered around her home and in her diary addressed to her doctor. Letby, who lived alone with her cats, had written lines like, ‘Please help me, please help me. I trusted you with everything. I loved you.” In another message, she had scrawled next to the doctor’s name: “I can’t take it anymore.” The nurse had also written disturbing sentences such as: «I’m evil, I did this. I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to take care of them. I’m a horrible person.”