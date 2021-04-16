A few hours ago a photo appeared of what would be a romantic dinner between Nicole Neumann and a young man unknown to the general public. However, since the end of 2020 the rumor was installed that the model was in couple with Luciano Vitori, who accompanied her in the evening.

Who is Luciano Vitori? In his Instagram account, in which he has more than 22 thousand followers, he defines himself as commercial advisor to an armchair and carpet cleaning company. With his undertaking, he served several Argentine celebrities.

According to comments from those who know him, Vitori is an entrepreneur and manager of a company specializing in tissue sanitation. In the past, had a relationship with Barbie Vélez, but that love story did not prosper. On the contrary, it lasted only a few months.

The photo in question: Luciano Vitori and Nicole Neumann at an intimate dinner. Capture TV

Going back to his relationship with the model, the first rumor of romance between them occurred in November of last year When Ángel de Brito published on his Twitter account a photo of the businessman in question along with Nicole Neumann and asked his followers if they liked the couple.

When Nicole was consulted about it, she did not confirm or deny anything. Simply he simply said that he did not speak more about his private life, because his experience in mediating a couple had not been good.

It transpired that the young man met the model when they made a business agreement. She promoted the services that her company offers on her Instagram account. At that time the boy went personally to Nicole’s house. to record the videos that were later uploaded to said social network.

Luciano Vitori is a businessman and a few years ago he was in a relationship with Barbie Vélez. Instagram

Other famous couples

In the same way, and as they commented in THE M (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9.30) on one occasion he visited the home of Carolina Ardohain. “He cleaned Pampita’s carpet”, shot Mariana Brey. “You have to be careful because he likes to tell what he sees in the houses,” added Yanina Latorre.

As if all this were not enough, Cinthia Fernández added that “Nicole is not going to like this. It was before. When we were teenagers, he was a public relations man at a bowling alley and he was like the most coveted kid in the crowd. He danced on the speaker, I got on and we clapped”.

Listening to her Andrea taboada he wanted to know: “And did something else happen? Is it good? ”He asked mischievously. But Cinthia escaped the subject. “I was very young, I didn’t get intimate. It was a virgin, incredible ”he said with a laugh.

