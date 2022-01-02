The Cruz Azul team is planning the next tournament that is only a week away from kicking off. To do this, they continue to analyze what will be their possible new reinforcements, and in the orbit it rotates Luciano Vietto, a player who is just one signature away from becoming a new cement footballer.
Here we present the 10 things you did not know about Luciano Vietto, possible new signing of the Machine.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
It was on December 5, 1993, when Luciano Vietto saw the light in Balnearia, Córdoba, Argentina.
It currently has 28 years, the perfect age for an experienced player with a path already traveled.
Throughout his career, the Argentine player has performed as much as offensive midfielder and how leftmost.
This is the last one where he has had the best performance, and in most of the clubs where he has played, the strategists position him in that area of the field.
Although it is true that Vietto would arrive as a renowned player for having a European past, the reality is that he has been in different teams, but in the vast majority he has hardly had the expected regularity.
In total there have been 8 clubs where he has been: Racing (Argentina), Atlético de Madrid (Spain), Villarreal (Spain), Sporting (Portugal), Seville (Spain), Fulham (England), Valencia (Spain) and more recently Al-Hilal Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
On the other hand, and according to the portal of Transfermarkt, the market value of Luciano Vietto It is 5.50 million euros, an exorbitant amount taking into account the average cost of Liga MX players.
However, and according to the first reports, Cruz Azul is willing to pay such an amount to get his services.
In the last hours the name of Luciano Vietto has flooded the sports media, which have detailed that he will be signing with the celestial during two years, contract established and already agreed between both parties.
Since its debut in 2011, with Racing Club, Luciano Vietto has achieved a total of 75 goals, in addition to cooperating with 42 assists.
It should be noted that his best moment was with Villarreal, where he played from 2014 to 2015. With the ‘Yellow Submarine’ he played a total of 48 games, scoring 20 annotations and getting 8 passes to goal.
When it comes to his life off the court, Luciano Vietto He is a man who likes to enjoy himself in the company of his loved ones.
The player is married to Paloma Hurtado, with whom he has two children who are just a few months old.
Like each of the footballers, the forward also has an idol who is one of his references in football.
Vietto is inspired by his compatriot Lionel Messi, who is one of the greatest figures in the entire history of football.
It was in October 2015 when Luciano Vietto He lived one of the best moments in his career as a professional footballer.
The player made his debut in the derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. He entered the exchange and when they were down on the scoreboard, he scored to put the equalizer.
One of the questions is, will the height of Mexico City weigh on you? And this same one is carried out because when he arrived at the Colchonero group, the first days were a real ordeal.
The height and intensity of the workouts made him look exhausted and unmotivated, although as the days went by he took shape. It should be noted that something similar happened to him during his time at Sevilla.
#Luciano #Vietto #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply