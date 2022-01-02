It currently has 28 years, the perfect age for an experienced player with a path already traveled.

This is the last one where he has had the best performance, and in most of the clubs where he has played, the strategists position him in that area of ​​the field.

In total there have been 8 clubs where he has been: Racing (Argentina), Atlético de Madrid (Spain), Villarreal (Spain), Sporting (Portugal), Seville (Spain), Fulham (England), Valencia (Spain) and more recently Al-Hilal Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

However, and according to the first reports, Cruz Azul is willing to pay such an amount to get his services.

It should be noted that his best moment was with Villarreal, where he played from 2014 to 2015. With the ‘Yellow Submarine’ he played a total of 48 games, scoring 20 annotations and getting 8 passes to goal.

The player is married to Paloma Hurtado, with whom he has two children who are just a few months old.

Vietto is inspired by his compatriot Lionel Messi, who is one of the greatest figures in the entire history of football.

The player made his debut in the derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. He entered the exchange and when they were down on the scoreboard, he scored to put the equalizer.

The height and intensity of the workouts made him look exhausted and unmotivated, although as the days went by he took shape. It should be noted that something similar happened to him during his time at Sevilla.