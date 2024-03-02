Peru is positioned again on the global stage with Lucía Arellano at Miss World 2024, an event that takes place in Mumbai, India, from February 18 to March 9. Our compatriot became one of the most notable contestants since his arrival. His preparation and dedication, despite the challenges faced during his appointment in July 2023, highlight his commitment and passion to represent his country in the best way possible.

Who is Lucía Arellano, current Miss Peru World?

Lucía Michelle Arellano Morí, Born in the well-known city of Iquitos, she forged a notable career before participating in the international competition. Her election as Miss Loreto and her outstanding performance at Miss Peru 2019, in which she reached the top 7, demonstrate her beauty, intelligence, and charisma. Additionally, her dedication to social causes and her success as a businesswoman reflect a comprehensive profile committed to her community and culture.

From an early age, Arellano demonstrated his versatility and talent. His experience as a volleyball player since he was seven years old and His academic training in International Business at the University of Houston, Tex.as, they complement their multidisciplinary profile.

Lucía Arellano traveled to India to compete in Miss World. Photo: Instagram/Lucía Arellano

Despite setbacks in previous contests, such as her resignation from Miss Intercontinental Peru 2019, Lucía did not give up and continued working on her personal and social projects. She stood out in the business field and as an ambassador in the fight against anemia in San Martín.

How was the coronation of Lucía Arellano?

The selection of Arellano to represent Peru in Miss World was not without controversy. After the dismissal of the previous winner, Jennifer Barrantesfor failure to fulfill obligations, Lucía was elected, which generated divided opinions.

However, his strength and focus allowed him to overcome criticism, preparing himself mentally and physically to face the challenges of the pageant with the help of psychological therapy and the support of his followers.

How is Lucía Arellano's participation in Miss World 2024 going?

His arrival in India, on February 18, marked the beginning of a new stage in his career. Farewell by a crowd at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lucia left for Mumbai with the hope and support of an entire country. Her participation in Miss World 2024 not only represents an opportunity to stand out in the field of beauty and fashion, but also to promote the cultural and social wealth of Peru.

Miss Peru World in the top 20. Photo: Miss World

With his sights set on the crown, Arellano is preparing to leave his mark at Miss World 2024, showing the world the elegance, intelligence and warmth of the Peruvian spirit. So much so that some beauty pageant expert pages consider her as one of the favorites to win. She was even considered among the top 20 in the 'Top model' challenge, within the contest.

