In a historic and controversial decision, the Colombian State must pay 130 million pesos, equivalent to 33,000 dollars, to the Venezuelan opposition. Lorent Saleh, deported to Venezuela during the Government of Juan Manuel Santos and imprisoned for four years in Caracas.

This compensation is given for “serious irregularities” in his expulsion process from Colombian territory. The 58th administrative court of Bogotá has determined that the procedure was irregular, Therefore, Migración Colombia must pay compensation to the activist and his mother for the damages caused.

This is a 32-page decision that explains that Saleh was denied his right to exercise defense and the complex situation of vulnerability to which he would be exposed if he returned to Venezuela was not taken into consideration. since it was requested by the Maduro Government, of which there are allegations of having tortured him.

“No Venezuelan should be handed over to the Venezuelan dictatorship!” Saleh wrote on his networks upon learning of the decision, which was disseminated by his lawyer in Colombia, Víctor Mosquera.

The facts

The year 2014 was quite turbulent for Venezuela. Maduro had just come to power after the death of Hugo Chávez and protests and demonstrations broke out. Groups were created to confront the Government, among them 'Operation Freedom', an organization that Saleh led and that led him to connect with Colombian personalities adverse to Chavismo.

Saleh had photos with Álvaro Uribe and Juan Carlos Pinzón. On his social networks he said that he had begun studies at the Colombian War College, but from Venezuela he was accused of creating a terrorist plan and wanting to assassinate Maduro.

On September 4, 2014, at the request of the Venezuelan Government, Juan Manuel Santos deported the young man, alleging that he was illegally in Colombia, although Saleh assured that he was processing his permits.

Press Release – The Victor Mosquera Marín Firm announces to the public opinion the ruling regarding Lorent Enrique Gomez Saleh. pic.twitter.com/tAyhueVbZ6 — Firm Victor Mosquera Marin Abogados D&JA (@VMMAbogados) January 22, 2024

The Colombian police intercepted him in Bogotá and then he was handed over at the border to the Bolivarian Intelligence Service of Venezuela (Sebin). After not knowing his whereabouts, he was transferred by helicopter to the Palace of Justice in Carabobo.about two hours from Caracas and then imprisoned in the Sebin del Helicoide for four years.

In 2017, Saleh was one of eight Venezuelan political prisoners recognized with the Sakharov Prize by the European Parliament.

On October 12, 2018, as part of a negotiation, Saleh was released and exiled to Spain, his mother also left the country. The young man has continued to denounce the abuses of what he claims is the Venezuelan “dictatorship.”

The expulsion from the national territory at the end of 2014 of Lorent Gómez Saleh and Gabriel Valles, students and opposition leaders who were residing in the country under a permit, caused a political stir. See also More than expected.. Inflation in Germany slows to 9.6 percent

“Justice is done! We have won the lawsuit against the state of Colombia for my arbitrary detention in 2014, ordered by Nicolás Maduro and executed in the government of Juan Manuel Santos. Thank God, my family, my lawyers in Colombia and Venezuela and all the Venezuelans and Colombians who fought for the truth. The 58th administrative court of Bogotá declared the Special Administrative Unit for Migration Colombia responsible for what happened, for which the State recognizes its own failures thanks to the separation of powers and the state of law,” Saleh reacted this Monday on his social networks.

“For us it has been a long process that had already had other lawsuit victories in Colombia, but this milestone is important both for me and for other Venezuelans in a vulnerable situation who are going to be deported to a country that represents a risk to their lives.” , he highlighted.

Uribe always defended him

Álvaro Uribe was one of those who always defended Saleh's cause, which went around the world, the dramatic video of his surrender at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, and then the constant complaints of torture led to calls in various forums the freedom of the young man.

Uribe and the director of Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, although they had differences, also raised their voices for the Venezuelan, who was accused of falsifying documents for Venezuelans in Colombia and planning attacks against Maduro.

In 2018, upon being released, Vivanco made a request to the Colombian Foreign Ministry. “I ask María Ángela Holguín that to remedy this situation, you demand Maduro's immediate release.”

For his part, Álvaro Uribe said: “I hope Colombia leads the freedom of Lorent Saleh at an unfortunate hour delivered by this Government to the dictatorship as part of the payments for friendship with Farc.”

The release of Saleh, now 35 years old, was released after talks with the Spanish Government which granted nationality to him and his mother, who together with the activist's wife and children now live in Spain.



The young man was banished from Venezuela, a penalty that is not established in Venezuelan legislation. He remains involved in human rights activism groups, including missions in Ukraine and other countries.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS