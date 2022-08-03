Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera is in the midst of controversy. After the host Magaly Medina launched, on her television program, a new ampay in which the former soccer player appeared kissing a mysterious woman, various questions arose, among them: who is his wife? Therefore, here we tell you everything about Lorena Cardenas Catasus.

Who is the wife of ‘Coyote’ Rivera?

Lorena Cárdenas Catasus is 42 years old and is the current wife of “Coyote” Rivera, father of her children. The couple entered into a civil and religious marriage on February 21, 2009, so they have been married for 13 years.

the sister-in-law of Paolo Guerrero became one of Doña Peta’s favorite daughters-in-law and came to form a great friendship with Alondra García Miró, former partner of ‘Predator’. This is demonstrated by various photos on social networks.

Lorena Cárdenas with her husband, Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera. Photo: Lorena Cardenas/Instagram

Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera’s ampay broadcast by Magaly Medina

In the ampay that was presented on August 1 during the transmission of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera can be seen happily dancing and then kissing a woman at a Miraflores karaoke. “As far as we knew, he had a near-perfect marriage, a very close family,” the ATV driver said.

These images would reveal that the former player would have been unfaithful to his spouse. However, it has not yet been clarified if the two continue to have a romantic relationship.

‘Coyote’ Rivera speaks out after ampay

After the scandal unleashed as a result of his ampay, “Coyote” Rivera decided to break his silence. The former soccer player communicated by telephone with the program “Amor y fuego” and gave his defenses regarding what happened.

“I have gone to a karaoke, I really cannot drink (because) I have an oncological process. I went out because I like to sing, with two friends, it’s true, “said the former soccer player.

Lorena Cárdenas confirms separation from ‘Coyote’ Rivera

In the midst of the alleged infidelity in ampay, Lorena Cárdenas came to the fore and revealed that she has been separated from ‘Coyote’ Rivera since the beginning of this 2022. These statements were made this Tuesday, August 2, to the program “In everyone’s mouth”.

“Julio and I have separated at the beginning of the year, but we have a good relationship, for the peace of mind of our daughters. I think we can solve our problems at home. We work together. I love his family very much and vice versa. I think you have to respect for the good of minors, “clarified Cárdenas Catasus.

The last message from Lorena Cárdenas to ‘Coyote’ before the ampay

On July 7, 2021, Lorena Cárdenas wrote a romantic message to Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera through Instagram. That was the last dedication that she made to her husband before the recent ampay that Magaly Medina took out.

“My husband, my partner, my friend, my better half. Love, it makes me so happy to know that you are improving by leaps and bounds, the doctor told us about your great improvement and that makes me so happy. Together even old people”, were the words of Cárdenas Catasus.