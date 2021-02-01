An investigative commission of the World Health Organization is looking for the origin of Sars-CoV-2 in Wuhan. China views this with suspicion.

BEIJING taz | The public staging is reminiscent of a presidential state visit: When the caravan of the World Health Organization (WHO) leaves the parking lot of the disease prevention center in Wuhan, it is surrounded by dozens of television journalists and shielded by twice as many police officers.

Through an open passenger window, one of the cameramen can catch the hectic interview by a virus expert, according to which it was a good meeting. Then the scientists leave for the next appointment.

More than a year after the first documented cases, the WHO investigative commission wants to track down the origin of the coronavirus. The key question is how exactly the pathogen was transmitted from animals to humans – and what lessons can be learned to prevent future pandemics.

Skepticism against the commission of inquiry

It is a delicate mission for the People’s Republic. The fear of a politicization of the “original question” has intensified since Donald Trump’s rhetorical swipes about the “China virus”. China absolutely wants to prevent being stamped as the place of origin for a pandemic that has already killed over 2.2 million people worldwide.

That would reignite discussions about misconduct by the authorities: Even if China was one of the first countries to bring the virus under control, at the beginning of the pandemic the government had falsified infection numbers, had samples destroyed and warned doctors muzzled.

The skepticism with which many correspondents have already treated the WHO study in advance is entirely justified. For one thing, the World Health Organization was denied access to Wuhan during a preliminary investigation in China in July. On the other hand, the Chinese authorities have long resisted the current delegation, most recently artificially delaying it at the beginning of January with a late entry visa.

Accordingly, it is only the secret program that is being tapped into on the Chinese people’s supposed desire to provide information. First of all, there was resentment on social media that the tour group first visited a propaganda exhibition about China’s fight against the corona virus after their two-week forced quarantine. An Australian correspondent described the appointment as an “absolute waste of time”. In fact, the exhibition is a pure self-presentation of the Communist Party, chaired by Xi Jinping, as the people’s savior.

At the origin of the virus

Since then, however, the program has gained significantly in substance: two hospitals have been visited so far, as many disease prevention centers and the Huanan animal market, where the first major outbreak was documented.

Since January 2020, the now historic place has been cordoned off, disinfected and all virus samples have been removed. The area is shielded from prying eyes by blue plastic tarpaulins and man-high ornamental palms. Foreigners who stay near the cordon of the animal market for a longer period are asked by men in black uniforms about their motives.

In an interview with CNN, Peter Ben Embarek, an expert on food safety, still draws a positive conclusion about the visit: You got a good impression of the infrastructure, hygiene and flow of goods. In addition, the scientists could have spoken openly with former market employees.

Above all, however, the scientists received important data sets. Essential information on documented flu cases in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei Province towards the end of 2019 is now in the hands of the WHO delegation. Because already in December there was a significant increase in flu cases in at least two cities outside Wuhan. To what extent these are related to the coronavirus is not yet known.

The researchers also completed their most delicate appointment on Monday afternoon at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Ex-President Trump had repeatedly put the theory into circulation that the Sars-CoV-2 virus had escaped from there.