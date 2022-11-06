“There is room in the background” has brought a new bunch of characters in its ninth season, like the one played by Venezuelan actress Liz Mariana Godoy with Zulimar.

“My character as an employee it gets to be about a relationship with this vigilante, who is hilarious with that jungle accent,” He commented on “Juélix” (Carlos Solano) in an interview he gave to María Fonseca, for his YouTube channel, last October.

Liz Mariana Godoy She also emphasized how hard it was to get to Lima, in addition to recounting some humiliation she received for not continuing her career as a criminologist.

Liz Mariana Godoy: what happened to her criminology career?

In his native Venezuela, Liz Mariana Godoy He graduated with honors after obtaining the second best average of his year at the Universidad de Los Andes. She even published a scientific article: “Self-control: A comparative analysis between criminals, high school students and Venezuelan university students” (2013).

Liz Mariana Godoy graduated in Criminology. Photo: Liz Godoy/Instagram

Despite having a job in her field, she made the decision to leave her country when she was pressured to make false criminological profiles on government opponents.

“These were things that I was not willing to give up,” manifested. “That made me migrate.”

Arriving in Lima six years ago was shocking for Liz Mariana Godoy. “I missed the green of the Trujillo mountains in Venezuela. There is not much green here. Everything is very dry (…). I cried a lot the first night.” counted.

At another point in the interview with María Fonseca, the actress from “Al fondo hay lugar” recounted how someone tried to humiliate her when she found her working in a pizzeria.

Liz Mariana Godoy in “There is room in the background”

Liz Godoy She had ruled out being an actress after failing to even appear as an extra when she applied some time ago. According to what she said, she was focusing on training as a life coach when she received a call from Jorge Sánchez, casting director of “AFHS”, asking her to appear for a call.

Despite landing the role of Zulimar Rodriguez Bricenothe actress encountered some difficulties, such as the need to use profanity typical of Venezuela, which bothered her.