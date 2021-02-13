Written by Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi

The term friendship is not given to every passing person who passes through our lives … so as not to say “friends change” …

I remembered Gibran’s saying while I remember my career with you .. My career with a true friend … of the kind that is difficult to find .. and difficult to leave .. and impossible to forget ..

We were brought together in one area in our formation … in the old Deira souks.

We were united by family and brotherly relations … we were united by a beautiful life … big dreams … intellectual similarity … the desire that every young man has to change the world for the better

My practical relations with him – after family relations – were with the beginnings of my working life in the economic circle when he was in the Chamber of Commerce ..

His most distinguished feature … his style, his good logic, and the depth of his culture … I liked having a friend like him … a friend who nourishes your mind with ideas … and you can exchange opinions with him about everything and anything … and the relationship between us has become more solid.

He brought me together again on the board of directors of the Emirates Media Corporation (which later became the Abu Dhabi Media Corporation) … he believed in what he was doing .. he was telling me that media is an industry that can create a culture … a culture that can change a society .. and change a country. And a nation has changed.

I always admired his broad outlook on life.

By his in-depth and comprehensive analysis of any issue or project.

He used to give me a new dimension every time I discuss any issue.

Who is like you, my friend ..

In life, the only constant is that it is constantly changing .. and it does not last anyway .. Like me, like anyone, I have had crises in my career .. that revealed to me the faces around me .. and revealed his true face to me ..

He was a man … with all the meanings of chivalry … sincere and counselor … the owner of values, the owner of principles and the owner of stances

Few like you, my friend ..

After that, I worked with him for 15 years in the federal government .. His ideas were greater due to the greater responsibilities he carried in the government ..

His contributions are clear … his fingerprints remain … his morals are high with all the officials.

15 years old no one mentioned him badly to me .. 15 years and he broadens horizons in his work .. and creates young leaders .. and advises leadership .. and is loyal to the homeland ..

My discussions with him are many .. and interesting .. and attractive .. even if you disagree with him, he will grow in your eyes .. Even if you move away from him due to the large number of work, he remains close to you with his contacts … his communication … his love … and his open council ..

Who is like you, my friend ..

When I contemplate his career … I see a beautiful and profound diversity .. Professor in academic work .. Creator in economic work .. Skilled in political work .. Extensive in weaving international relations .. His language is easy and abstinent .. And his life is simple and open ..

His thoughts are beauty, because he is an artist.

He has a sophisticated artistic taste .. and touches in choosing his possessions and paintings .. and in choosing the designs for his office and home .. and even in choosing those around him ..

Who is like you, my friend

A brother, a role model and a friend, you were and will remain, Dr. Anwar.

I am sure that your next trip will be full of beautiful surprises.

Your brother Muhammad.