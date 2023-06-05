lewis hamilton is center of attention. Your contract with Mercedes ends at the end of the season and announced the Sunday after the Spanish Grand Prix that he plans to meet on Monday with the boss of the team, Toto Wolff, to discuss his future. Furthermore, he has been seen near Shakira.

“There is still nothing signed. I have already met Toto (Wolff) several times and tomorrow (Monday) there will be a new meeting,” explained the Briton at a press conference, after having achieved second position in the race behind the Dutchman. Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

(Piqué: the money that Clara Chía wore on a walk is worth, not even Shakira!) (Shakira and Hamilton, caught at dinner in Barcelona: photo shakes the nets)

already veteran

Lewis Carl Davidson Larbalestier Hamilton was born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on January 7, 1985. He has been in Formula 1 since 2007 and has been champion of the category in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020. He is the the only one who has equaled the mark of the German michael schumacher, who has also won the World Cup seven times. The Briton has won 103 grand prix victories.



McLaren and Mercedes-Benz they saw him and recruited him into the McLaren Young Driver Program. After obtaining victories in the British Formula Renault 2.0, Formula 3 Euroseries and GP2 Series, he was in the team in 2007.

By winning the F-1 title in 2008, Hamilton broke an impressive record, becoming the youngest driver to do so, at just 23 years, 9 months and 26 days, but that record was broken by Sebastian Vettel in 2010 with 23 years, 4 months and 11 days.

not at all dear

They warn that Hamilton is the pilot who was in charge of promoting F-1, thanks to his driving style, his lifestyle and because he is one of the promoters of environmental and social activism, as well as his experiences in music and fashion.

His path through sport, and outside of it, has allowed him to be one of the influential figures in the world. Time magazine, in 2020, included it in that selected list. But it didn’t stop there.

A year later, he was knighted by the Queen isabel II, one of the most important titles an English citizen can receive.

He has been a bank of racial criticism and for this reason, he himself has been in charge of promoting anti-racial policies in the world, but that has also played against him, since the media in his country warn that he is an unpopular pilot.

His father, Anthony, named him Lewis in ‘tribute’ to athlete Carl Lewis. His mom, Carmen Larbalestierborn in Birmingham, but when the pilot was two years old they separated.

He started in motorsports from the bottom up. He was in kart championships, in which he was champion, then he went to the formula renault In 2002.

And three years later he came to the Formula 3 Euroseries. The GP2 Series championship saw him arrive in 2006, when he signed with the GP2 ART Grand Prix team.

In September 2006 he was the GP29 champion and was named one of the official drivers of the McLaren team, along with the Spanish, Fernando Alonso.

In F-1 he has won seven championships, has finished second three times and has already obtained 103 race victories, the same number of pole positions and has achieved 62 fastest laps.

(Germán Chaves: the details of the accident that claimed his life and that of his father) (Shakira returns to Barcelona: unexpected twist changes the plan of her separation from Piqué)