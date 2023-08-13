lesly quispe, miss Peru Trans 2022, is just a few weeks away from delivering the crown she received from her director Lucrecia Black, together with Jessica Newton, president of Miss Peru. On September 24, her successor will be chosen, who will take the national band to the beauty pageant Queen Trans World 2023, in Spain. Although she has not defined whether she will continue with beauty pageants, the Peruvian queen debuts as an actress with the leading role of ‘Chica’, a short film that won the National Short Film Project Contest (DAFO) of the Ministry of Culture.

Miss Peru Trans: who is Lesly Quispe?

lesly quispe was born in Arequipa on September 20, 1991, into a low-income family. Experiencing her mother’s rejection of her sexual choice, she became independent from her. After many years she managed to rebuild her family ties.

“I showed them that alone and as a trans woman I was able to get ahead and they feel proud of me.Yes, especially my mother, who now accepts me as her daughter,” she said on Facebook. However, Lesly Quispe acknowledges that she made many mistakes in her life. “During my transition I went through many needs and difficulties, due to lack of advice and immaturity I made mistakes that almost cost me my life”, he said when talking about the risky aesthetic procedures with biopolymers and hormones that he underwent.

On the other hand, Lesly Quispe has higher education studies at UNSA, in addition to studying Commercial Aviation. In her facet as a beauty queen, she won the Miss Trans Global Americas 2021 title for Peru, in addition to participating in the Miss Trans Star International 2018 in Spain. She defines herself as a model, stylist, social activist, and now an actress.

Lesly Quispe debuts at the Lima Film Festival

On August 10, during the opening gala of the 27th Lima Film Festival, Lesly Quispe posed on the red carpet, wearing a García Morilo Atelier dress, while sharing with her 40,600 followers on Instagram her excitement because the short film ‘Girl‘ was in competition. “It is my first leading role as an actressz”indicated.

The production, written and directed by Juan Yactayo Sono, recounts what happened after the murder of Katya, a trans sex worker. “The most interesting thing was being able to share experiences with more trans women, thus also learning from each other”declared Lesly Quispe to the UNDP Peru portal.

‘Chica’ will be released at the Lima Film Festival, on August 18, and among its protagonists, in addition to Lesly Quispe, is the trans actress and model Lola Apolayaand the experienced Katerina D’onofrio (‘Los Vílchez’, ‘I will find you again’) and Sylvia Majo (‘La Pampa’ and ‘Los Otros Libertadores’).

It should be noted that, last June, Lesly Quispe was invited to participate as a jury in the XX OutfestPerú International LGTBQ+ Film Festival. In addition, he was part of the reality ‘degenerates‘, directed by the Trujillo filmmaker Arturo Dávila, and which is broadcast on the YouTube channel, ‘Se Logra Producciones’.