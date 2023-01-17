Leonardo Tano, who is the son of Rocco Siffredi young athletic talent

Rocco Siffredi’s son? He is a talent in athletics. Leonardo Tano, maybe he will never win an Olympics, but in the sprint with obstacles he definitely knows how to do it. “He took all my tenacity. But in another area. He uses his head a lot more, let’s say”, Rocco said smiling when speaking to Repubblica about his second son.

Leonardo Tano is the younger son of Rocco Siffredi and Rozsa Tassi and in the past few hours he has made headlines for his victory in the Ancona indoor meeting over the 60 hurdles, courses in 7”87 seconds. A good time, improving his personal by six cents: the best performance of the year in Italy so far, even if still far from Paolo Dal Molin’s 7”51.

Leonardo Tano, the son of Rocco Siffredi between athletics, Masters and fashion

Member of Athletics Meneghina but with Hungarian license, Leonardo Tano in fact he has already played for the Magyar national team at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Tbilisi, in 2015, where he finished in ninth place. Last year he ran the 60 hurdles in Parma in 7”93 seconds, while on the 110hs he printed a 14.06. The personal best on 60 meters is 7”24 and 11”66 on 100 meters. Rocco Siffredi’s son also practices high jump where it has a 2.02 as best. However, it is not his favorite specialty, having a problem with the ankle of the deadlift leg, compromised by a moped accident. Leonardo Tano in addition to athletics and degree in mechanical engineering (in Budapest with a Masters at the Politecnico di Milano) is also template: posing and modeling for various men’s underwear brands.







