A new knight has recently entered the UeD studio. Let’s talk about Leonardo Sketches of Archangel. Here are a few curiosity on the Knight from Gemma Galgani. Let’s get to know one of the latest protagonists better to sit in the men’s parterre and to steal the heart of the Turin lady Gemma Galgani.

Will it be the right time for the woman to be able to rediscover the thrill of love and thus abandon the Maria De Filippi dating show forever, after 12 years? Here are some curiosities.

The knight was born in Sesto San Giovanni, in Lombardy, is 68 years old and is of the zodiac sign of Aquarius. He works for a large company that produces beer in Milan, where Leonardo lives today. Behind the failure of a marriage, but happy because the father of a beautiful girl. His hobbies are cinema, theater and sport.

As a boy he was also a gymnastics instructor. In everyday life he dedicates time to his physical well-being, practicing jogging and horseback riding. He enters the program the moment Gemma is in connection from home. The lady contracted Covid and was therefore in quarantine.

The Knight Yes he immediately professes interested in the woman. The Turin lady was extremely enthusiastic about the presence of the new suitor and eager to undertake this knowledge. Leonardo immediately revealed his romanticism: he showed up at Gemma Galgani’s house with a surprise, a bouquet of flowers.

The woman returned with a striking gesture, a banner with the words: “You and I like in fairy tales”. Today there is a relationship between the two of smiles, passion and a lot of complicity. Will it be the story that will make Gemma lose his mind for good? We just have to wait for the course of events.