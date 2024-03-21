Leny Yoro is a young 18-year-old French central defender who plays for Lille OSC. Trained in the French club's youth system, he has stood out for his precocity and great potential, which has earned him the interest of major European clubs, including Real Madrid.
Yoro is a large left-footed center back (1.90m) and an imposing physique. He stands out for his ability to read the game, his anticipation and his forcefulness in disputes. In addition, he has good technique and ball exit, which allows him to start the play from behind.
More news about Real Madrid
The young centre-back has been an undisputed starter for Lille this season, playing 35 games and scoring 3 goals in different competitions.
His great performance has attracted the attention of several European clubs, but Real Madrid seems to be the best positioned to acquire his services. The white club has been following him for a long time and has already made contact with Lille to find out his price.
Yoro fits perfectly with the central defender profile that Real Madrid is looking for for the future. He is young, talented, with projection and has great potential. Without a doubt, he is a player to watch in the coming years.
Here are some additional facts about Leny Yoro:
Could Leny Yoro become Real Madrid's new Varane? It is too early to know, but he undoubtedly has the qualities to become a great center back. His future remains to be written, but it will surely give a lot to talk about.
#Leny #Yoro #player #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply