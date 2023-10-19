Businessman Daniel Noboa won the second presidential round in Ecuador on Sunday and when he takes office he will be the youngest president in the country’s history, at 35 years old. His wife, Lavinia Valbonesi, very popular on social networks, will be the nation’s first lady.

Lavinia Valbonesi is 25 years old and is very popular in Ecuador. She is an influencer with almost 400 thousand followers on Instagram. During the election campaign, several of her posts related to her husband trended more than once on TikTok, where she has more than 200,000 followers.

Her first Instagram post is from August 2014, when she was 16 years old.

Also is dedicated to the world of fitness, fashion, modeling, nutrition consulting and providing advice on motherhood.

The Ecuavisa channel recalled that she began her work as a businesswoman with her business called Green Deli, a food establishment focused on healthy foods.

To an Italian father, Lavinia Valbonesi was born on April 8, 1998 in the town of Chone, in western Ecuador. An only child, she grew up in the Galapagos Islands.

After graduating from school at the age of 16, he moved to live in Guayaquil.

In an interview with the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo, she said that she met Daniel Noboa when she was 21 years old.

She recalled that the young businessman sought her out for nutritional advice, because he wanted to lose weight.

As time went by, he ended up conquering her. “She was persistent, after many months she achieved it,” she said. They got married on August 28, 2021.

Currently, Lavinia Valbonesi is pregnant with her second child. In the same interview he said that they expect the birth at the end of February next year.

The child will be called Furio Noboa Valbonesi. The first child of the couple’s name is Álvaro.

For his part, Daniel Noboa has a daughter, named Luisa, the result of his first marriage to Gabriela Goldbaum.

Noboa has had problems in her divorce process, and is in litigation with the Spanish insurance company Mapfre, since Gabriela Goldbaum allegedly had access to her banking information through an employee of this company, according to the agency. EFE.

‘There will be a new Ecuador’

Lavinia speaks three languages ​​fluently: Italian, English and Spanish, and has knowledge of Mandarin and French.

About her husband, she said that he is a calm and peaceful person, but upright when he has to be.

Regarding what Ecuadorians expect from Noboa’s future management, he said that with him as president “there will be a new Ecuador.”

According to a profile of her by CNN, Lavinia Valbonesi is certified as a personal trainer by MI40 Gym, a fitness center located in Tampa, Florida.

“I am a nutrition specialist. It is a certification that I did on some different topics such as body composition, bodybuilding, personal trainer, but specifically these consultations are focused and can only be done for people who want to improve their body composition. You want to lose weight, lead a healthier life, gain muscle mass, I can help you. If it is a medical case, a clinical case, some disease, I can help you with a healthy diet, but it always has to be reviewed by a doctor,” Valbonesi said in the interview with El Universo.

She explained that she was not always enthusiastic about the idea of ​​Daniel Noboa entering politics and seeking to be president of Ecuador. To a question about the possibility of being first lady, in an interview with Radio Centro 101.3 FM, she responded: “How horrible!”

“For me it was a completely new thing and I said ‘Why is he getting involved? But when on the tours, I saw the needs. Hearing it on the news is not the same as seeing it firsthand. We are such a small country, but, truly, with different needs, depending on each sector or each neighborhood. And there I realized this need that he had to help,” Valbonesi explained about the reason why he later supported Daniel Noboa’s political career.

In the interview with El Universo, she stated that her parents were divorced and said that she values ​​what her mother did for her as a single mother. She added that, as first lady, she wants to help single mothers in Ecuador.

“Among the plans that I want to carry out within this position as first lady, one is to provide a lot of help to single mothers. Because yes, it is an extremely important role, it is extremely difficult when you are alone,” she said.

El Comercio (Peru) / GDA