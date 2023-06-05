Who is Laurent Miralles, Enzo Miccio’s boyfriend on Today is another day: years, age, career, private life

Who is Enzo Miccio’s boyfriend? The well-known wedding planner is a guest in this afternoon’s episode of Oggi è un altro giorno on Rai 1. But what is his private life? In fact, we know that Enzo Miccio is openly gay. In recent months Miccio has also shown off for his beautiful physique. In fact, he worked out in the gym and published some photos on social media in which he demonstrated that he had a sculpted physique.

Her boyfriend, Laurent, is a well-known French plastic surgeon. Laurent and Enzo have been together for about 3 years. The wedding planner had recently closed her story with her historic ex-boyfriend. They fell in love in Paris, the city of love, and their relationship seems very serious, as evidenced by this romantic dedication made on Instagram: “I want you to hold my hand until the end of my days”.

To Come to me Laurent had declared: “We broke up, we tried to understand each other and we succeeded, now we are still here together, even stronger, and now we both go and look in the same direction. I would like you to ask me ‘the question’ one day and if one day you will ask me I will answer ‘yes, I do’. I also want you to hold my hand until the end of my days.”

At that point Enzo Miccio, very excited, replied: “I didn’t expect it, he’s very shy, it’s difficult to catch. I am very happy to be with him. I’ve always tried not to put my private things in the square. We have both invested a lot. We went through difficult moments, interruptions. But our journey together continues. We have great strength.”