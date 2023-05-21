Who is Laura Gabrielli, the wife of Massimiliano Ossini guest on Domenica In

The partner of the TV presenter is originally from the Marches, she was born in Ascoli Piceno in 1973. After a targeted course of study and a lot of practice today she is an entrepreneur for the Gabrielli group of which she has been Vice President since 2015. family he works for deals with food distribution. Massimiliano Ossini and his wife met when they were very young. He was 23 when he met her, and it was love at first sight.

In the course of her life, Laura Gabrielli had to face a bad disease that worried her family: in fact, she had thyroid cancer. The women decided not to interrupt the pregnancy and, fortunately, she managed to defeat her tumor thus saving her life and the baby on the way: thus Giovanni was born, the third child of the couple after the first two daughters Carlotta and Melissa.

We have seen who Massimiliano Ossini’s wife is, but what do we know about the guest conductor on Domenica In in the episode of May 21, 2023? Massimiliano Ossini (Naples, December 22, 1978) is a television host, writer and former model. After graduating from high school in 1997, he then graduated in communication sciences in Milan. Soon after, he starts working in the advertising field. In 2000 he made his acting debut joining the cast of the theater comedy with Cyrano de Bergerac.

His popularity comes as host of the Disney Channel children’s satellite channel. From 2003 to 2006 Massimiliano Ossini leads the last three editions of Disney Club on Rai 2. In 2005 he takes care of the external services of Random, the Rai 2 magazine, and participates as a competitor in the first edition of Notti sul ice, a talent show on air on Rai 1 conducted by Milly Carlucci, resulting in the winner. From here his career takes off. At the moment Massimiliano Ossini hosts Uno Mattina on Rai 1.