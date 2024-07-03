Who is Lanfranco Principi, the centre-right mayor of Aprilia arrested in the anti-mafia blitz

Among the 25 arrested in the maxi blitz carried out today in Aprilia there is also the Mayor Lanfranco Principiwho ended up under house arrest with very serious charges. Born in the same town on January 6, 1964, Principi obtained a technical diploma as an accountant and commercial expert, and then specialized in the field of work advicefor the exercise of whose profession he has obtained the qualification.

In 2012 he obtained the degree in International Business Economics.

Lanfranco Princes He first entered the city council in 2002, but it was only many years later that his political career took off: from 2018 to 2022 he was an assessor in the council led by Antonio Terra, with responsibility for Finance, Taxes, Personnel, General Affairs and Participated Companies and was appointed Deputy Mayor, before the split with the civic coalition.

In May 2023 it comes elected Mayorleading a centre-right coalition, with Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia, in the second round of voting.