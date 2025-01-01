The arrival of David Broncano and ‘La revuelta’ on RTVE has completely revolutionized the strip of access prime time. The program from Jaén has managed to engage young audiences, who had distanced themselves from television in recent years, to compete in audiences with ‘El Hormiguero’ by Pablo Motos, which had hardly had any competition since its arrival on Antena 3. .

One of its great successes has been being able to bring together somewhat more unknown faces that have brought freshness to the format, as is the case of the influencer and comedian Lala Chuschosen to present the RTVE Chimes together with the program’s host. With just 34 yearsthe content creator has become one of the big names in ‘millennial’ humor in our country thanks to her delirious stories and her participation in programs like ‘Special corps’ from EuropaFM or the famous podcast ‘Stretching the Gum’.

But who is Lala Chus and why has she become famous in recent years? We tell you everything you need to know about the collaborator of ‘La Revuelta’.

Lala Chus’ real name and the origin of her nickname

Although on social media everyone knows her as Lala Chus, the truth is that the comedian’s real name is actually Laura Yustres Velez. The actress was also born on April 21, 1990 in Madrid and has fallen in love with the public thanks to her particular sense of humor.









The origin of this particular nickname by which she is known on social networks actually comes from a mythical television character: Lala, from Teletubbies. «It has a rather shabby origin. Lala is for the yellow teletubbie [Laa-Laa]. My little cousin didn’t know how to say Lala and she said Lala Lala… And Chus is from my last name which is Yustres. A friend started calling me Chustas (joints). I said: ‘What can I use as a messenger name? Lalachus…”, he said on the Chenoa program ‘Take it less seriously’ on Europa FM.

Her work before appearing on TV and how she became famous

Before making the leap to fame, the young woman from Madrid degree in Audiovisual Communicationalthough he did not exercise it: he had only ventured into the world of television thanks to ‘Riot Comedy’dedicated to women in comedy in 2018. In fact, she worked as administrative in a construction company from Fuenlabrada for 10 years, something that changed in 2020.

When Covid arrived, Lala Chus decided to make a drastic decision and dedicate herself more fully to her great passion, the world of comedy. «My moment was in a pandemic. I remember that I went up a video that went viral when a boy asked on TikTok if girls like boys without feelings and I recorded myself saying ‘we like the robot Emilio’. It was stupid as a piano, but that stuck», he explained in an interview he gave to Mine magazine.

From then on, when he realized that he had started “taking vacations to do networking work,” she left her job as an administrator at a reception to be an influencer: «I was very stressed and talking to my representative he told me ‘from experience, I think you are at the moment where you can leave it‘ […] I was very scared, because I miss the work routine a lot. Now if I have an idea at ten at night and I get up, I look at my boyfriend and he says, ‘What are you doing, geek?’ I don’t have schedules and for my procrastinating head that is fatal, because I am quite volatile. But, on the other hand, I am living some experiences in this work environment that are amazing,” he said in an interview for Mine magazine.

He did not fail to follow this endeavor, because time has proven him right. Since then, Lala Chus has managed to accumulate more than 335,000 followers on Instagram and more than 220,000 followers on TikTok. A success that has allowed him to collaborate in all types of programs, such as ‘Stretching the gum’, ‘Special Corps’ either ‘The Resistance’now known as ‘La Revuelta’, where he continues to strengthen his value as a comedian.

Manu, the unknown boyfriend of Lala Chus with whom she marries in 2025

Since she began making appearances in the media, Lala Chus has not avoided talking about her private life. His parents and his current partner They are part of many of the monologues that he prepares, although we have rarely seen him publish images with her boyfriendthe famous Manu. The few details that are known about him, beyond the fact that he is not dedicated to the audiovisual world and that they both reside together in a apartment in Fuenlabradaare what she has hinted at when talking about some of the anecdotes of her life, something common in her public interventions.

LalaChus will marry her boyfriend Manuel, with whom she has been engaged for some time, in 2025



The influencer has spoken on more than one occasion about their relationship and how the love between them arose. This is what he did on the ‘Dos mindundis’ podcast, where he explained the ins and outs of how they fell in love: “We were meeting for the first time, I bent down and a piece of fart escaped Impressive and I died of embarrassment. It was the first week I was with him, everything was idyllic, He stood paralyzed, made the effort and took another shot.», he said between laughs then.

According to what he told a few months ago in ‘La Resistencia’, Romanticism is an unfinished business in your relationship.. «We always try to be very cute, but it doesn’t turn out well and in the end we are a piece of crap. He tried to propose to me and broke his ass», he revealed during his time on the Movistar+ program, explaining how the magic had been broken during his proposal.

Lala Chus has spoken about her boyfriend during some of her interventions in ‘La Revuelta’



The situation arose during one night in an “impressive hotel,” but it was all bad decisions that day, starting with dinner, which had been an ox’s tail: “That’s one thing that happens to you and then you’re trumpeting the whole thing.” evening. We were stuck, but we had to come back. “We wanted to go to sleep, but we took advantage of the jacuzzi,” said the television collaborator, who saw how this romantic bath ended up overflowing with foam after adding too much soap.

Immediately afterwards, the couple wanted to enjoy a Perseid rain from the hotel terrace and, to do so, they took advantage of a hammock they had in the room. That’s when everything went wrong: “He he was looking for the moment to propose to me. I told him ‘lie down, You have to be cute!‘”, said the presenter, who immediately saw how the furniture ended up falling apart: “He placed his asshole there and that went to hell. So he broke his literal ass, broken tailbone. The screams that that boy let out… That no one was surprised in that only adults, because each one…», she concluded, now committed to her boy.

The presenter of the Chimes this New Year’s Eve will welcome, together with David Broncano, a 2025 that has great plans for her. And, beyond all the professional commitments that await him, Lalachus also will go through the altar with Manuel. This was announced a few days ago in an interview for Diez Minutos, where he assured that, while waiting for his next wedding, he is “at a good time”: «Until now we have not been able to do so due to all the events of life. I’m very excited and a few days ago I already chose a dress,” she said in this talk.