On Disney Plus you can already find the third series of Marvel studios What is his name? Loki. This production brings us the return of Tom Hiddleston to the MCU to take the role of the God of Lies in an adventure that includes time travel and the appearance of a new antagonistic character that generates the following question: Who is Lady Loki?

The presentation of Lady Loki comes very soon and generates many questions, especially since we only had the knowledge for some open secrets that took her appearance in the new Marvel Studios series for granted.

Now who is Lady Loki? Where does it come from? What are your plans? Who is the actress who is playing it? All this and other questions will be answered from now on. Yes, we already gave you the biggest spoiler of all, however, there are still more to come, so continue at your own risk.

Lady Loki and her presentation in the series

Right after the first episode of Loki ended, the agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) tells Loki (Tom Hiddleston) that the variant pursued by TVA (Temporal Variation Authority in Spanish) is his and he is killing many of his agents and what better than the God of Lies to catch him.

Loki Y Mobius They team up in the second episode in true cops and robbers style to find this variation. The agent of the TVA He tells Thor’s Asgardian brother that they may come across different presentations of his being, however, the last to appear is a woman, in this precise case, Lady Loki.

While it is evident in the comics that the God of Lies changes his appearance at his pleasure, Lady Loki appears for the first time at the beginning of the 2000s when after the Ragnarok take the body that was going to belong to Lady Syf, from there we can already understand who she is Lady Loki in Marvel comics.

Lady Loki take advantage of this new presentation to make your way into the team of Norman osborne in the arc of Dark reign. To this we must add that this presentation of the God of Lies also manipulated how much character he wanted, but eventually he returned to normal and Lady Syf took back the body that belonged to him.

We also recommend: Mocked by upset fans that Loki is gender-fluid trans

Who is Lady Loki in the comics?

As we already mentioned, this new presentation of the God of Lies is one of many that would be within the MCU and for the explanation of how the timeline works.

Lady Loki It is a version that, apparently, is very independent from the original that died at the hands of Thanos, the variant that stole the Teseract, and more. It is from an alternative line that still does not have an explanation, but that we could know in the not too distant future.

This means that this Lady Loki It has nothing to do with the one in the comics and is only about the incarnation that Marvel Studios is presenting. To that we must add that this version shows us a blonde woman, in addition to the fact that the outfit is also different.

Who is it Lady Loki? We can only say that he has already ended the timeline and put the entire TVA on alert, in addition to the fact that the Loki Tom Hiddleston also fled, but his purpose is certainly difficult to define. We also need to know a little more about the role it will play Sophia di martino, so we just have to wait and see how the series develops.



