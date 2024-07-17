Like movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans can’t wait to see Deadpool & Wolverinenot only for the story, but for all the cameos that this film will have. One of the most anticipated is Lady Deadpool, whose participation has already been confirmed in the most recent trailer for the film, but the actress in charge of this role remains a mystery, with many pointing to Taylor Swift as the one responsible.

Thanks to the latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine gives us a better look at Lady Deadpool, many have wondered who will be taking on the role, and it has come down to two possible candidates. One of these is Taylor Swift. Although previous reports have indicated that the singer is not involved in this project, Let’s remember that the same thing was said about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield at the time.

Alongside Swift, Many fans have pointed out that Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ wife, could be Lady Deadpoolsomething that many see as a possibility. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no clear answer, but in just a week this mystery will be clarified. We remind you that Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26. In related topics, you can learn more about Taylor Swift’s possible participation in this film here. Likewise, here you can see another trailer for this film.

Despite being extremely self-referential, the Deadpool movies have a good story, and are entertaining in their own right. However, it seems that this film will not have the same direction. Maybe it’s the MCU syndrome, but it seems that it’s more important to know who will play whom, rather than the adventure itself.

Via: Vandal