Kvaratskhelia – Leao, Scudetto challenge between Napoli and Milan

The performance of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia they are not only bewitching Naples (where they pamper the Georgian jewel that is compared to the sample of Milan, Rafael Leao) or all Italian fans. The talent of the team of Luciano Spalletti ended up in the crosshairs of the big names in Spain: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid already dream of hiring Kvaradona or Kvaravaggio (nicknames are now being wasted for the 21-year-old that De Laurentiis and Giuntoli took for only 10 million in the summer from the Georgian league where he played with the Dynamo Batumi. An incredible market hit for a guy who is amazing everyone with dribbling, goals (7) and assists (7) in these first 13 games (between the championship and the Champions League) with the shirt of a Napoli back from 10 consecutive victories ( Serie A and Champions League group) and who dreams of the Scudetto.

Kvaratskhelia-Napoli, the shadow of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Now, here’s the shadow of the real Madrid on the Kvaratskhelia: according to fichajes.net Florentino Perez has put on the agenda the name of the Georgian champion (in the past already followed by Carlo Ancelotti), but also pay attention toAtletico Madrid (Joao Felix asks for more space and could leave). But the fans of the Naples they can rest assured: patron Aurelio De Laurentiis he has no intention of letting go Kvara after only one season in the shadow of Vesuvius.

Kvaratskhelia (Lapresse)



Kvaratskhelia-Napoli, Juventus regret

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a regret for the fans of the Juventus. According to a background reported in the past by the Messenger, in fact, the jewel of the Naples could have landed in Italy three years ago at the Bianconeri court: Maurizio Sarrithen coach of the Juvehad indicated the Georgian at the time al Rubin Kazan in Russia (where he also played with Lokomotiv Moscow), but nothing came of it. Not only. Kvaratskhelia could arrive in Italy as early as 2017, when it was theUdinese one step away from bringing it to Italy. According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, in fact, “the club from Pozzo had followed the player for several months and was ready to sink the blow, then a bad knee injury changed the cards and the then 17-year-old Kvaratskhelia remained in Georgia”. And also Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Moenchengladbach “they had followed him closely”.

Who is Kvaratskhelia, from Dinamo Tbilisi to the explosion with Napoli

Kvaratskhelia he made his debut in great football with Dynamo Tbilisi, the most successful team in his country: at 16 he had already scored 1 goal and 1 assist and 4 appearances. Then with the Rustavi 4 goals and 4 assists in 18 appearances (Geoergian top league) and the jump in Russia to Lokomotiv Moscow: there a difficult approach (one goal in 10 appearances) and the transition after a year to the Rubin Kazan where he shows flashes of class in his 73 appearances, (with 9 goals and 18 assists). There Russia-Ukraine war and March led him to decide to return home: loan to Dinamo Batumi before the jump to Napoli. The national team of Georgia: Kvara has already made 19 appearances with 10 goals and was a protagonist in the last Nations League where he scored 5 goals in 6 games dragging the team to promotion from Serie C to Serie B.

