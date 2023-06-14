krisangel cardenas was the winner of Miss Teen Model International 2023, beauty pageant directed by former Miss Peru Marina Mora Montero and held in the Peruvian capital. The Venezuelan model competed against 22 candidates from different countries. In this note, we will tell you more details about this achievement and what tests she had to undergo to win the crown.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Selene Delgado, the representative of Venezuela in Miss Supranational 2023?

Who is Krisangel Cardenas?

Krisangel Cárdenas Vivas is a 17-year-old girl from Táchira, Venezuela. She aspires to be a professional graphic designer and, since she was a child, she dreamed of being a beauty queen.

Model and promoter of events, as described on her Instagram profile, she brings with her some prizes in beauty pageants in Venezuela such as Táchira Girl 2022, Fernández Feo Girl, Miss Teen Model Venezuela 2023 and, now, Miss Teen Model International 2023.

The Miss Teen Model International 2023 is her first international award, which will open the doors to more events of the same caliber to participate as a contestant and representative of her country.

This new achievement for Cárdenas will mark a before and after both in his private life and in his professional career.

“Five four three two one. Miss Teen Model International 2023 is Venezuela”, exclaimed the presenters.

YOU CAN SEE: The case of Clara Tobón: the woman who was eaten by her cats after dying alone

Miss Teen Model International 2023: what tests did you have?

The purpose of Miss Teen Model International 2023 is to encourage tourism in the ambassador country. In this case, on the previous dates, the models visited and got to know different parts of Lima where they got to know a little more about Peruvian culture.

The central date of the contest, Saturday June 10, began with a video presentation of each model in which they mentioned their age and country. Then, to kick off the contest, the 22 candidates choreographed to the rhythm of “Tusuykusun”, by Damaris together with Nayara Pinho, winner of the 2022 edition for Brazil.

The gala began by presenting all the models in both the Top Model and Teen Model categories through a catwalk in swimsuits.

YOU CAN SEE: 72-year-old man dies after being attacked by 40 crocodiles

The models had rehearsals the day before the event. Photo: Miss Teen Model International/Instagram

In the case of the Teen Model, the following aspects were awarded:

Best body 2023: Livia Dos Santos (Bolivia)

Best hair: Melany Orozco (Mexico)

Better smile: Nazarena Adorno (Paraguay)

Best catwalk: Angeline Fuentes (El Salvador)

People Choice 2023: Melany Orozco (Mexico)

YOU CAN SEE: Germany is looking for workers in Latin America: what jobs are available and what are the requirements?

After this segment, the qualified competition began in which the following was judged:

Swimsuit

Evening dress

Round of questions (answer and locution)

YOU CAN SEE: When is Father’s Day in Venezuela and what to give for this special date?

Who were the finalists?

The order of the finalists of the Miss Teen Model International 2023 was as follows:

Winner: Krisangel Cardenas (Venezuela)

viceroy: Livia Dos Santos (Bolivia)

Second Runner Up: Princess Jasmine (Philippines)

#Krisangel #Cárdenas #Venezuelan #won #Teen #Model #International