Reserved, flexible, a winger that combines talent with hard work, that’s who Juve’s goal is and what it can bring to Allegri
An antidivo, catapulted onto a world catwalk. The negotiations between Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt for Kostic can soon be closed: for the Serbian winger, the bianconeri are ready to spend 12 million plus 3 in bonuses. Today, on the first day of the Bundesliga (against Bayern), Kostic could say goodbye to the crowd before diving into the new adventure.
